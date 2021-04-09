Creating a Brighter Future at the Dollar Loan Center

The Silver Knights are one giant step closer to settling into their permanent home in Henderson. On Tuesday March 30, 2021 the organization shared that their currently under construction home arena, formerly known as the Henderson Event Center, will now be known as the Dollar Loan Center. It was also shared that The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame will find its own home at the Dollar Loan Center, where the incredible accomplishments of Southern Nevada's local athletes will be on display for the community.

To celebrate the naming right announcement, Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley, Dollar Loan Center Founder and CEO Chuck Brennan and representatives from the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame gathered at the Dollar Loan Center construction site to speak with media about the great endeavor.

"It's going to be a fantastic facility," said Foley. "I knew it was going to be successful when we were doing our ticket drive and people were making deposits for an arena that hadn't been built yet."

The Dollar Loan Center will be a 6,000-seat multi-purpose venue on Green Valley Parkway near the District at Green Valley Ranch. On top of being the future home of the Silver Knights, residents Southern Nevada can anticipate a multitude of community events being held at the facility.

"I like to say it's a mini T-Mobile Arena. By the time we are done with the jumbotrons, and everything we can do here, it will be a fantastic arena," said Foley.

Chuck Brennan and his team at Dollar Loan Center are incredibly excited to support the project and see the positive impact it will have on the community, where their own homegrown business was built.

"We love hockey [at Dollar Loan Center]. We have been involved with the Knights since day one," said Brennan. "It's just a perfect fit and Henderson needs an arena like this. It's in a great community area with 6,000 seats and to have Dollar Loan Center name on the side of this state-of-the-art arena is perfect."

It was also a natural fit to house the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame inside the new facility. Not only will fans be able to see the rich sports history of Southern Nevada's past, but they'll be able to watch history be made on the ice by the Silver Knights.

"We are going to have beautiful space here to display all the accomplishments of past inductees," said Dale Eeles from the SNSHOF. "For all the students and athletes that will walk through this facility, to one day know they could be represented here as well is an exciting thing for the future."

