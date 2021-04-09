Silver Knights Defeated, 5-3, by Condors

April 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 5-3, Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Bakersfield Condors started the night out strong with a goal from Raphael Lavoie just past the five-minute mark, followed by a second tally from Joe Gambardella near the end of the frame. Jack Dugan found the back of the net shortly after, putting the Silver Knights within one. Brad Malone added to the Condors lead less than two minutes into the second period. Another one-timer from Dugan put the HSK within one once again. 5:20 into the third, Max Gildon notched one to give the Condors extra security. Ryan Murphy collected another and the Silver Knights were within one for the third time of the night. But Cooper Marody scored for Bakersfield shortly after, closing out the night with a 5-3 Condors victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return home to Orleans Arena to take on the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. PT on Thursday night. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.