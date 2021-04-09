Wolves Tamed by Wild

April 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa scored three goals in the first period to trigger a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Rookie forward David Cotton scored his seventh of the year for the Wolves (14-4-0-1), who couldn't convert any of their seven power-play chances and lost for the first time in five meetings with the Wild (9-9-3-0). Goaltender Connor Ingram (0-1-0) posted 32 saves in his Wolves debut.

Iowa broke on top 54 seconds into the night as defenseman Keaton Thompson ripped a shot through traffic from the left point. The Wild pushed their lead to 2-0 on Connor Dewar's power-play blast at 8:37 of the first.

Late in the first period, 2019 NHL first-round pick Matt Boldy made his pro debut memorable by rifling home a power-play goal for a 3-0 Iowa lead.

The Wolves' comeback began at 6:48 of the second when Phil Tomasino poked a shot from the goal line that Iowa goaltender Derek Baribeau deflected nearly three feet into the air. Cotton, standing just outside the crease, took a huge left-handed baseball swing and swatted it home to cut the margin to 3-1.

Iowa regained momentum with 22 seconds left in the second as defenseman Calen Addison scored on the rush to give the Wild a 4-1 margin.

Iowa goaltender Derek Baribeau (4-1-1) rejected 24 shots to earn the win.

The Wolves stay in Des Moines to face the Wild at 6 p.m. Saturday as their five-game road trip hits the midpoint. Chicago's next home game is slated for Wednesday, April 21, against the Rockford IceHogs.

WILD 4, WOLVES 1

Chicago 0 1 0 -- 1

Iowa 3 1 0 -- 4

First Period-1, Iowa, Thompson 2 (Chaffee, Giroux), 0:54; 2, Iowa, Dewar 9 (Belpedio, Chaffee), 8:37 pp; 3, Iowa, Boldy 1 (Mayhew, Giroux), 18:41 pp.

Penalties-Cotton, Chicago (high-sticking), 6:43; Shaw, Iowa (fighting), 10:51; Rees, Chicago (fighting), 10:51; Gust, Chicago (tripping), 17:55; Dewar (roughing), 20:00.

Second Period-4, Chicago, Cotton 7 (Tomasino, Ryan), 6:48; 5, Iowa, Addison 6 (Boldy, Dumont), 19:38.

Penalties-Smith, Chicago (tripping), 0:54; Ingram, Chicago (delay of game, served by Bokk), 3:06; Addison, Iowa (interference), 7:01; Bokk, Chicago (hooking), 11:48; McLain, Iowa (high-sticking), 16:51.

Third Period-None.

Penalties-Chaffee, Iowa (high-sticking), 0:28; Cotton (high-sticking), 8:19; Rempal, Chicago (roughing), 13:07; McLeod, Iowa (roughing), 13:07; Mayhew, Iowa (tripping), 14:17; Malone, Chicago (roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 14:17; Addison, Iowa (roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 14:17; Tomasino, Chicago (slashing), 18:34.

Shots on goal-Chicago 11-5-9-25; Iowa 14-13-9-36. Power plays-Chicago 0-7; Iowa 2-7. Goalies-Chicago, Ingram (32-36); Iowa, Baribeau (24-25). Referees-Beau Halkidis and Jake Kamrass. Linesmen-Chad Evers and Samuel Rankin.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.