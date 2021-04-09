Wolves Tamed by Wild
April 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa scored three goals in the first period to trigger a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Rookie forward David Cotton scored his seventh of the year for the Wolves (14-4-0-1), who couldn't convert any of their seven power-play chances and lost for the first time in five meetings with the Wild (9-9-3-0). Goaltender Connor Ingram (0-1-0) posted 32 saves in his Wolves debut.
Iowa broke on top 54 seconds into the night as defenseman Keaton Thompson ripped a shot through traffic from the left point. The Wild pushed their lead to 2-0 on Connor Dewar's power-play blast at 8:37 of the first.
Late in the first period, 2019 NHL first-round pick Matt Boldy made his pro debut memorable by rifling home a power-play goal for a 3-0 Iowa lead.
The Wolves' comeback began at 6:48 of the second when Phil Tomasino poked a shot from the goal line that Iowa goaltender Derek Baribeau deflected nearly three feet into the air. Cotton, standing just outside the crease, took a huge left-handed baseball swing and swatted it home to cut the margin to 3-1.
Iowa regained momentum with 22 seconds left in the second as defenseman Calen Addison scored on the rush to give the Wild a 4-1 margin.
Iowa goaltender Derek Baribeau (4-1-1) rejected 24 shots to earn the win.
The Wolves stay in Des Moines to face the Wild at 6 p.m. Saturday as their five-game road trip hits the midpoint. Chicago's next home game is slated for Wednesday, April 21, against the Rockford IceHogs.
WILD 4, WOLVES 1
Chicago 0 1 0 -- 1
Iowa 3 1 0 -- 4
First Period-1, Iowa, Thompson 2 (Chaffee, Giroux), 0:54; 2, Iowa, Dewar 9 (Belpedio, Chaffee), 8:37 pp; 3, Iowa, Boldy 1 (Mayhew, Giroux), 18:41 pp.
Penalties-Cotton, Chicago (high-sticking), 6:43; Shaw, Iowa (fighting), 10:51; Rees, Chicago (fighting), 10:51; Gust, Chicago (tripping), 17:55; Dewar (roughing), 20:00.
Second Period-4, Chicago, Cotton 7 (Tomasino, Ryan), 6:48; 5, Iowa, Addison 6 (Boldy, Dumont), 19:38.
Penalties-Smith, Chicago (tripping), 0:54; Ingram, Chicago (delay of game, served by Bokk), 3:06; Addison, Iowa (interference), 7:01; Bokk, Chicago (hooking), 11:48; McLain, Iowa (high-sticking), 16:51.
Third Period-None.
Penalties-Chaffee, Iowa (high-sticking), 0:28; Cotton (high-sticking), 8:19; Rempal, Chicago (roughing), 13:07; McLeod, Iowa (roughing), 13:07; Mayhew, Iowa (tripping), 14:17; Malone, Chicago (roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 14:17; Addison, Iowa (roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 14:17; Tomasino, Chicago (slashing), 18:34.
Shots on goal-Chicago 11-5-9-25; Iowa 14-13-9-36. Power plays-Chicago 0-7; Iowa 2-7. Goalies-Chicago, Ingram (32-36); Iowa, Baribeau (24-25). Referees-Beau Halkidis and Jake Kamrass. Linesmen-Chad Evers and Samuel Rankin.
