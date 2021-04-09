American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
April 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Monsters game scheduled for TONIGHT, Friday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Griffins in Cleveland has been postponed.
All tickets purchased for tonight's game will be honored for a potential rescheduled date. Additionally, fans may request refunds or exchange their ticket for an upcoming game based on availability. Contact the Monsters Ticket Office at (216) 420-0000 for more information.
