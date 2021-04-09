Anaheim Ducks Recall De Leo

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Chase De Leo from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

De Leo, 25 (10/25/95), has appeared in four career NHL games with Anaheim and Winnipeg, collecting a +2 rating. A native of La Mirada, CA, De Leo played in one game with Anaheim in 2019-20, Jan. 16 at Nashville. He made his Ducks debut on Mar. 30, 2019 at Edmonton as the fourth Southern California native to play for the Ducks.

The 5-9, 186-pound center had 9-10=19 points in 22 games with the Gulls this season, ranking second in goals and third in scoring among San Diego leaders. Acquired from Winnipeg in exchange for Nic Kerdiles June 30, 2018, De Leo has earned 84-122=206 points and 113 PIM in 350 career AHL games with San Diego and Manitoba.

