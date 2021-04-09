Lazcynski to Phantoms, Pouliot to Taxi Squad

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Tanner Laczynski has been loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Flyers Taxi Squad and that defenseman Derrick Pouliot has been recalled from the Phantoms to the Flyers Taxi Squad.

Laczynski, 23, made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers on April 3 against the New York Islanders and also played on April 5 against the Boston Bruins. He became the 28th Lehigh Valley Phantom to receive a recall for his NHL debut with the Flyers.

Laczynski is a rookie forward out of Ohio State who has impressed in his debut professional season with six goals and four assists for 10 points in 14 games. On Friday, March 26 at Newark he recorded a hat trick which he completed with a spectacular between the legs move flipping the puck backwards between his skates to score on the forehand on his shorthanded breakaway. The Minooka, Illinois native was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2016.

Pouliot, 27 is a veteran defenseman from Estevan, Sask. who has played in 16 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 3-8-11. He has been on loan with the Phantoms since February 22 after initially beginning the season on the Flyers Taxi Squad.

Pouliot has 202 career NHL games primarily with Pittsburgh and Vancouver scoring eight goals with 40 assists. He also has racked up 188 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, San Antonio and Lehigh Valley scoring 30 goals and 90 assists for 120 points in a career that has also seen three AHL All-Star Classic appearances in 2015, 2016 and 2020.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action this weekend with back-to-back home games on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. against the Hershey Bears and Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against the Binghamton Devils. The PPL Center is pleased to announce increased capacity for the games this weekend. Tickets are available at PhantomsHockey.com.

