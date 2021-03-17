Tonight's Game against Lehigh Valley Postponed

NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced the regular-season game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, originally scheduled for tonight, Wednesday, March 17 at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center, has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley.

A makeup date has not yet been determined.

The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the American Hockey League and due to the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.

