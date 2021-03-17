Game Preview: Condors Look for 10 Straight Wins at 6 p.m. in San Jose

SAN JOSE- The Bakersfield Condors wrap up a two-game set at 6 p.m. game at the SAP Center against the San Jose Barracuda. Bakersfield has won nine consecutive games, including two consecutive overtime victories. The game will be broadcast live on AHLTV and Fox Sports 970 (iHeartRadio App) driven by Three-Way Chevrolet.

He is currently in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Luke Esposito assisted on a late game-tying goal and then scored his sixth of the season in overtime to secure a 3-2 victory last night in San Jose. Joe Gambardella and James Hamblin scored in regulation, while Stuart Skinner stopped 22 for his ninth straight win.

Josef Korenar stopped 34 of 37 last night for the Barracuda who had a lead in the third period for the second straight game. San Jose has collected points in eight of its last 10 games, with four overtime losses. Joachim Blichfeld scored on the power play, his second goal in three games against the Condors this season.

ESPOSITO SHINES AGAINST SAN JOSE

Luke Esposito has four goals and five points (4g-1a) in four games against the Barracuda.

MARODY TIES ALL-TIME SCORING STREAK

Cooper Marody matched the Condors AHL all-time scoring streak with an assist last night in overtime. He has 18 points (11g-7a) over the 10-game streak which matches the AHL high set by himself, Tyler Benson, and Joe Gambardella in 2019.

SKINNER STAYS THE COURSE

Stuart Skinner continues his ascension among AHL goaltenders. His nine wins is most in the AHL. His 1.72 goals against-average is second and at .935, his save percentage is third among qualifying netminders.

BENSON DISHES

Tyler Benson leads the AHL in assists with 12.

DROP THE HAMMER

James Hamblin has three goals in his last four games.

