American Hockey League Announces Suspension
March 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Laval Rocket forward Yannick Veilleux has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of using an obscene gesture in a game vs. Toronto on Mar. 14.
Veilleux will miss Laval's games Thursday (Mar. 18) and Saturday (Mar. 20) against Stockton in Calgary.
