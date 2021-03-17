American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
March 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their game scheduled for tonight against the Binghamton Devils (AHL Game #151) in Allentown, Pa., has been postponed.
A make-up date has not yet been determined.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #151 - Binghamton at Lehigh Valley - from Wed., Mar. 17 to TBD
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2021
- Amerks Sign Lekkas to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs to Honor Frontline Workers this Weekend with Custom Jerseys & Personal Messages vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Tonight's Game against Lehigh Valley Postponed - Binghamton Devils
- Phantoms Game Tonight Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 6 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Condors Look for 10 Straight Wins at 6 p.m. in San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Stars Fall to Eagles in Wild 5-4 Overtime Game - Texas Stars
- Game #14 Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Collect Point in OT Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Welcome back Fans in Setback - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.