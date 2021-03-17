Amerks Sign Lekkas to Professional Tryout

Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas with the Fort Wayne Komets

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has signed goaltender Stefanos Lekkas to a Professional Tryout (PTO).

Lekkas, 25, joins the Amerks after starting the 2020-21 season with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL), posting a 6-1-2 record with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in nine games. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder currently leads all ECHL rookie goaltenders in goals-against average while ranking third in wins (6) and fourth in save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, the Elburn, Illinois, native completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Vermont (H-East), where he finished with a 45-69-20 career record and made 3,913 saves, the most in Hockey East history and fifth-most in NCAA history.

He left Vermont after 134 games with the Catamounts, the second-most in program history by a goaltender, ranking first in save percentage (.918), third in goals-against average (2.61) and fourth in wins (45) and shutouts (7).

