IceHogs to Honor Frontline Workers this Weekend with Custom Jerseys & Personal Messages vs. Iowa

ROCKFORD, IL - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a group of individuals whose efforts have gone above and beyond to protect the Rockford community and putting the needs of others first: Rockford's healthcare heroes and frontline workers.

During pregame warmups on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 at BMO Harris Bank Center against the Iowa Wild, each Rockford IceHogs player will wear the name of a healthcare hero or frontline worker in the Rockford community on their jersey nameplate. Each frontline hero was selected by their coworkers, peers, or department for their outstanding service and dedication to the Rockford community during the pandemic.

As a thank you from the IceHogs, each community hero will receive their jersey autographed directly from the player. In addition to the jersey, each frontline hero received a special personalized message directly from their player.

2021 IceHogs Frontline Heroes Roster

#11 Cody Franson - Firefighter and Paramedic Jason Sweet, Rockford Fire Department

#14 Garrett Mitchell - Dr. Amith Jacob, Pulmologist at OSF

#26 Evan Barratt - Officer Jacoby Barron, Rockford Police Department

#31 Cale Morris - Firefighter and Paramedic Justin Windham, Rockford Fire Department

#39 Dylan McLaughlin - Officer Kelly Hormig, Rockford Police Department

#42 Gabriel Gagne - Joseph Hulbert, Respiratory Therapist at SwedishAmerican

#43 Chad Krys - Adrienne Mallegni, RN, Adult Critical Care at OSF

#47 John Quenneville - Jen Boomer, Anesthesiology at Mercyhealth

#41 Isaak Phillips - Tashevia Ashford, RN at SwedishAmerican

#49 Mitch Fossier - Brandon Mills, Nurse Manager at Mercyhealth

#53 Michal Teply - Senior Deputy Ryan Fish, Winnebago County Sherriff

#54 Anton Lindholm - Sharon Morning, RNA at OSF

#56 Dmitry Osipov - Dan McNames - 911 Supervisor, Rockford Fire Department

#57 Chris Wilkie - Dr. John Monkemeyer, MD at Mercyhealth

#59 Mikael Hakkarainen - Officer Fallon Watton, Rockford Police Department

#61 Chad Yetman - Jamie Curtis, Respiratory Therapist at OSF

#62 Cole Moberg - Chery Williams, Environmental Services at SwedishAmerican

#63 Michael Krutil - Erick Gustafson, EMT-Basic, Metro Medical Services

#67 Matej Chalupa - Melissa Pettigrew, RN at SwedishAmerican

#68 Riley McKay - Michell Fuller, Lead Plebotomist at OSF

#75 Alec Regula - Laura Blumm, X-Ray Technician at OrthoIllinois

#76 Tim Soderlund - Gabriela Linares, Medical Assistant, Clinic Lead at OrthoIllinois

#78 Brad Morrison - Senior Deputy Wesley Ganz, Winnebago County Sherriff

#79 D.J. Busdeker - Shannon Kopp, MIH/Paramedic, Rockford Fire Department

#80 Tom Aubrun - Brien Meinders, Paramedic, Metro Medical Services

#84 Andrei Altybarmakian - Nicole Wyman, Environmental Services at Mercyhealth

#90 Matt Tomkins - Officer Brendan Moore, Rockford Police Department

