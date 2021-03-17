The Bridgeport Report: Week 6

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, came up short in two games against the Providence Bruins within the last week, remaining third in the Atlantic Division through nine contests.

Tom Kuhnhackl and Cole Bardreau each found the back of the net late in the third period on Monday, but Brady Lyle had three points for Providence (one goal, two assists) and Simsbury, Conn. native Tommy Cross scored twice in a 5-2 setback for the Sound Tigers (2-7-0-0). It was their fourth matchup at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass. and their seventh of 12 meetings overall this season.

Monday's game was also Bridgeport's fifth straight contest against the Bruins. The Sound Tigers hosted Providence last Wednesday and suffered a 3-0 loss at Webster Bank Arena, despite 25 shots on goal. Jeremy Swayman (7-0-0) earned his first pro shutout for Providence, while Jakub Skarek (1-5-0) made 27 saves for Bridgeport in his first appearance since Feb. 19 after returning from the Islanders' Taxi Squad earlier in the day.

The Sound Tigers return to action tomorrow for a 1 p.m. matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack (3-5-0-0) at Webster Bank Arena. Fans can follow all of the live action via AHLTV or the Sound Tigers Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45 p.m.

The Week Ahead

Thursday, Mar. 18 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (1 p.m.): The Sound Tigers face Hartford for the third time this season and the second of six meetings in the Park City. The series is currently knotted at 1-1-0-0 following the Sound Tigers' 5-3 victory in their last matchup one month ago (Feb. 17th). Bridgeport was scheduled to host Hartford on Saturday, Mar. 6th, but that game was rescheduled to Tuesday, Apr. 13th due to roster constraints affecting the Wolf Pack.

Tiger Bites

Bardreau Buries: Cole Bardreau scored his team-leading third goal of the season in the final minute of Monday's game against Providence and also completed a multi-point performance. He helped set up Tom Kuhnhackl's goal just 79 seconds prior to get Bridgeport on the board. Bardreau, 27, is second on the team in scoring with five points (three goals, two assists) and has scored each of his three goals a different way: once shorthanded, once on the power play and once at even strength. He also has one of the team's two game-winning goals this season.

Still Killing It: Despite allowing one power-play goal on Monday, Bridgeport's penalty kill has been one of the strongest in the AHL over the last six games, currently ranking 11th overall at 82.9-percent. The Sound Tigers' penalty kill is 26 for its last 27 and is ninth in the AHL at home (84.2-percent). In addition, Bridgeport has scored three times shorthanded, tied for the most in the Eastern Conference.

Staying Within 60: The Sound Tigers are one of just three teams in the AHL that have not gone to overtime this season. In fact, just two of the team's nine games have resulted in a one-goal differential. Belleville and Henderson are the only other two AHL teams that also haven't seen overtime hockey in 2021.

Quick Hits: The Sound Tigers are 1-3-0-0 at Webster Bank Arena this season, where they return tomorrow afternoon... Seth Helgeson is 10 games shy of his 500th pro appearance and has played 222 career games with Bridgeport, one behind Scott Mayfield for 11th place on the club's all-time list... Parker Wotherspoon is five games shy of his 200th pro appearance (all with the Sound Tigers)... Andrew Ladd made his season debut in last Wednesday's game against Providence, his first AHL appearance since Feb. 1, 2020 and his first game overall since Game 2 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Final (Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Sept. 9, 2020)... Ladd and Jakub Skarek were immediately recalled to the Islanders' Taxi Squad following last week's game.

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (19-7-4, 2nd place) saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end on Tuesday night in a 3-1 setback to the Washington Capitals. It also snapped their 12-game point streak, New York's first regulation loss since Feb. 20th. Former Sound Tigers forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored the Islanders' only goal, his second tally in three games (with a shootout winner in there as well). The Islanders return to Nassau Coliseum tomorrow night for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.

