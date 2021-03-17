Roadrunners Welcome back Fans in Setback

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners welcomed fans back to the Tucson Arena for the first time this season, for the first of four games this week, beginning with a matchup with the Ontario Reign. Tucson outshot Ontario 36 to 24, but ultimately suffered a 5-1 loss.

Ontario opened the scoring off of a turnover a little over nine minutes into the contest, the fourth score of the season for Arthur Kaliyev. Ontario added another in the waning seconds of the period, Rasmus Kupari's third of the season, assisted by Kaliyev for his second point of the evening. Tucson created several scoring chances but couldn't capitalize and faced a 2-0 deficit heading into the first intermission. Ontario opened the scoring in the second period, with a score by Bokondji Imama 2:40 into the middle period. The remaining 17:20 of the second period would be without a goal, and Tucson would trail 3-0 heading into the final frame. Ontario added a shorthanded goal less than a minute into the third period from 2020 second overall pick Quinton Byfield. The Roadrunners got on the board six minutes later, with Barrett Hayton burying a shot for his first goal of the season with the Roadrunners. Ontario answered back with their fifth goal of the night, and the score would stand at 5-1.

The Roadrunners continue Fan Week Wednesday for the second of two games with the Ontario Reign. Face-off is at 6:30pm MST. You can listen to the game in Tucson on FOX Sports 1450 AM and on the iHeart Radio app or watch the game on AHL TV.

THEY SAID IT

"There were a lot of positives throughout this game. Obviously when you lose 5-1 it doesn't feel good. But our shots were up, we were minimizing shots against, and we drew penalties, we just need to convert on the power-play."

Tucson Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin after the game on his takeaways after Tuesday night's loss to Ontario.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

SHOOTING THEIR SHOT - The Tucson Roadrunners have outshot their opponents in five of the last six games, for a total of 230 shots for and 162 shots against in that span. Tucson outshot the Ontario Reign 36 to 24 Tuesday night at home.

