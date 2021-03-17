Stars Fall to Eagles in Wild 5-4 Overtime Game

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored four first period goals against the Colorado Eagles tonight but the Eagles forced overtime in the final 11 seconds before grabbing a 5-4 win. The Stars earned multi-goal games from Adam Mascherin and Anthony Louis in the loss.

Louis opened the scoring nine minutes into the first period with a seeing-eye shot from the top of the slot. It passed through a screen in front and into the net behind Adam Werner. The goal kicked off a stretch of seven goals in just over 10 minutes.

The Stars turned the puck over three minutes after generating the lead and Sheldon Dries worked the puck to Nick Henry for his first goal of the season. Two minutes later, Jean-Luc Foudy capitalized for his first professional goal. Jerad Rosburg stepped up into Riley Woods and the puck slid over to the rookie in the right circle before flinging it into the net. A minute after that, Shane Bowers collected a long breakaway pass from Peter Tischke who went down the ice and tucked a shot past Tomas Sholl for a 3-1 lead with four minutes left in the opening period.

Texas countered quickly with three of their own. Adam Mascherin brought the game to one goal at 15:49, just 27 seconds after the Eagles finished their surge. Riley Tufte worked the puck to the right side of the net before shoving it past the Colorado crease to Mascherin who was waiting for his seventh goal of the season.

The Maple, Ontario native was not done there as he scored on a rebound less than two minutes later. Nick Baptiste and Riley Damiani worked the puck to the front of the net and Mascherin set up at the bottom of the left circle to deposit the tying third goal and his team leading eighth goal of the year.

Louis's second of the night closed out the insanity of the first period as he net the Stars only power play goal of the night at 17:48. In transition he collected a pass from Damiani in the right circle before firing it against the grain and past the blocker of Werner for a 4-3 Texas lead.

The Stars and Eagles went scoreless in the second despite an 18-shot period by Texas. It took Colorado pulling the goaltender to tie the game in the final minute. With just 11 seconds remaining, Foudy slipped a shot past Sholl from the right circle to force the extra period.

In overtime, Martin Kaut cut across the offensive line two minutes into the extra period and walked past the Stars defense to slip in his first goal of the year and the game winning goal.

Sholl made 21 saves and surrendered his second loss of the year and is 4-1-1 in six starts while Werner earned his second win of the year with 29 stops.

The Stars and Eagles hit the ice again on Wednesday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to close out their four-game series.

1. Martin Kaut (COL) 2. Anthony Louis (TEX) 3. Jean-Luc Foudy (COL)

