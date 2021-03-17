Tynan's Heroics Drive Colorado to Third Straight Win

CEDAR PARK, TX. - Colorado Eagles forward T.J. Tynan netted the game-tying goal and the game-winner in overtime, as the Eagles rallied to defeat the Texas Stars, 4-3 on Wednesday. The victory was Colorado's third straight and allowed the Eagles to take six of a possible eight points in the standings on their four-game road trip to the Lone Star State. Goaltender Parker Gahagen earned the win in net stopping 30 of the 33 shots he faced in his first start as an Eagle.

Texas would jump on the scoreboard early in the contest when a turnover near the Eagles net allowed forward Anthony Louis to snag the loose puck at the top of the crease and hammer the puck into the back of the net. The goal gave the Stars the 1-0 edge just 3:12 into the game.

Colorado would generate an answer later in the period when forward Shane Bowers corralled a rebound off the left leg pad of Texas goalie Colton Point and snapped the puck home from the low slot. The goal was Bowers' second in as many nights and tied the score at 1-1 at the 12:19 mark of the opening frame.

The Eagles would earn the game's first power play with just over three minutes left in the first period and they would capitalize. Forward Sheldon Dries skated through the left-wing circle and fired a wrister that would beat Point and give Colorado a 2-1 advantage with 3:11 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play.

Still on top, 2-1 as the teams hit the ice for the second period, Colorado would see its lead evaporate when a breakaway from forward Nick Baptiste saw the Stars winger skate between the circles before burying a shot past Gahagen. The tally knotted the game at 2-2 at the 8:11 mark of the middle frame.

Texas would then earn consecutive power plays and the extra man would prove useful, as Baptiste camped out on the wide-side post and deflected a pass from the point into the back of the net to give the Stars a 3-2 edge with 6:09 left in the second period. Texas would go on to outshoot Colorado, 18-9 in the period and carried their 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

Needing an equalizer, and facing a penalty kill, Tynan would provide the answer when he finished off a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush with a shot from the top of the right-wing circle that would light the lamp and tie the game at 3-3 at the 6:36 mark of the third period. The Eagles would hold off the Stars through the duration of regulation to earn a trip to overtime.

Colorado would begin the extra session by killing off 1:05 remaining on a Texas power play which carried over from the latter stages of the third period. After completing the penalty kill, a net-mouth scramble would allow defenseman Ian Scheid to grab the puck at the right circle where he would dish it across the ice for Tynan to one-time a shot past Point. The tally came 3:21 into overtime and rounded out Tynan's three-point night and secured the 4-3 victory for the Eagles.

Colorado was outshot, 33-29 in the contest as the Eagles finished 1-for-1 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles travel to take on the Henderson Silver Knights at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, March 14th at 8:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

