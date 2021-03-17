Phantoms Game Tonight Postponed
March 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League has announced that tonight's game between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Binghamton Devils has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Phantoms.
A make-up date has not been determined.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
