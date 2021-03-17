Phantoms Game Tonight Postponed

Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League has announced that tonight's game between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Binghamton Devils has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Phantoms.

A make-up date has not been determined.

