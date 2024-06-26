Tong Twirls Gem, But IronBirds Walk-off Cyclones

June 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ABERDEEN, Md. - RHP Jonah Tong was marvelous on Wednesday night, tying a career-high with 11 strikeouts over 6.0 innings of one-run ball. However, a walk-off two-run home run by 3B/2B Angel Tejada provided the Aberdeen IronBirds a 3-1 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Even at one entering the bottom of the ninth, RF Reed Trimble ignited a rally for the IronBirds (4-1, 38-33) with a leadoff walk, swiping second, and advancing to third on a flyout.

With two out and a 1-1 count, Tejada blasted the next offering beyond the visiting clubhouse in left field for a game-ending two-run home run. The 20-year-old's first at the High-A level and fourth of the year provided Aberdeen a 3-1 victory.

Brooklyn (1-4, 34-37) struck first in the contest in the top of the second. 2B Junior Tilien led off the frame with a double before a pair of walks loaded the bases. C Christian Pregent worked another free pass to chase in a run, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, the IronBirds drew even. Tong retired the first 10 batters of the game in order before DH Terrin Vavra roped a ground-rule double down the right-field line. A ground out moved him to third before CF Douglas Hodo's RBI single to right knotted the score.

Tong did not factor into the decision but accrued one of the best starts of his professional career. The Markham, Ont. native yielded just one run on three hits over 6.0 innings for Brooklyn, walking only one and striking out a career-high-matching 11. The 11-whiff performance marked the third double-digit strikeout game for Tong this year and as a pro.

RHP Jackson Baumeister took a no-decision for Aberdeen, as well. The former Florida State Seminole yielded one run on three hits in 3.2 frames, walking three and striking out six.

RHP Bradley Brehmer (2-3) tossed a pair of scoreless innings in relief for the IronBirds, earning his second victory.

Cyclones' RHP Henry Henry (0-1) was taxed for two runs over 1.2 innings, walking one, and striking out two, suffering his first defeat.

Brooklyn will try and return to the win column in game three of the series. RHP Kade Morris (1-1, 4.85) - the New York Mets' No. 21 prospect per Baseball America - is scheduled to take the hill for Brooklyn. Aberdeen is projected to counter with RHP Preston Johnson (2-3, 6.00). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.