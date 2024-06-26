Hot Rods Game Notes

Unusual Start... The Hot Rods dropped their first series-opening game of the season, 1-0 to the Tourists on Tuesday. The difference came on an RBI single by Austin Deming in the top of the fifth. Roel Garcia III tossed 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out four. Cooper Kinney, Colton Ledbetter, Hunter Haas, and Ricardo Genoves were the only batters for Bowling Green to record hits.

Eight for No. 8... Cooper Kinney went 1-for-4 on Tuesday against the Tourists, extending his hitting streak to eight games. During the streak, he is 12-for-35 (.343) with two doubles, three homers, and 11 RBI. Kinney has the sixth hit-streak of seven or more games this season, and his previous streak is tied for the longest by a Hot Rods hitter this year, collecting a hit in nine-straight games between April 17 and April 30.

Welcome Back Gionti... Utility man Gionti Turner joined Bowling Green on June 13. Since then, Turner is 7-for-22 (.318) with one double, one homer, and two RBI. He has the third-highest average amongst active Hot Rods hitters over the last 8 games, with Brayden Taylor (.455) and Xavier Isaac (.387) leading the way.

Duncan's Dominance... RHP Duncan Davitt has been one of the most solid pitchers on the staff this season for Bowling Green. The month of June has arguably been his best stretch yet. During June, Davitt is 1-2 with a 2.74 ERA over four starts. He has tossed 23.0 innings, allowing just seven earned runs on 19 hits while striking out 20 compared to just three walks. Opponents are hitting just .226 during the month against Davitt, as well as just .207 overall this season.

