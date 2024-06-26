Hot Rods and Tourists Washed out Wednesday

June 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Wednesday's matchup between the Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-2, 38-32) and Asheville Tourists (3-1, 29-36) has been postponed due to rain. A doubleheader is scheduled for the two teams on Thursday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games, with the first set to begin at 5:30 PM CT and the second following approximately 45 minutes after the completion of game one.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

