Keane Holds down Wilmington in 5-0 Win

June 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Sebastian Keane was masterful on Wednesday night, tossing six scoreless innings as the Hudson Valley Renegades cruised to a 5-0 win in a rain-shortened contest with the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

After escaping a second-and-third, one out jam first inning, Keane (6-5) was outstanding the rest of the way as he retired 17 of the last 19 batters he faced. The right-hander tossed 6.0 scoreless innings and struck out five batters without issuing a walk, earning his fourth quality start of the season. For his fifth consecutive time at home, Keane threw at least 5.2 frames.

In the bottom of the first Jared Serna singled and Jace Avina doubled to put runners at second and third. Avina matched his teammate Serna with his 20th double this season, tied for third-most in the South Atlantic League. Omar Martinez singled later in the inning to bring home both runners and make it 2-0.

The Renegades added a third run in the fourth. Josh Moylan singled and reached second on a pickoff error. Kiko Romero then hit a double to right-center to score Moylan to make it 3-0.

In relief of Sebastian Keane, Eric Reyzelman put together a 1-2-3 seventh inning, striking out two. In five appearances with the Renegades, Reyzelman has now allowed just one hit in eight innings and struck out fourteen batters.

In the bottom of the seventh Roc Riggio doubled and Serna followed that up with a home run to right-center. Serna now has 12 home runs this season with five of those long balls coming against Wilmington.

After Hueston Morrill entered in the eighth and retired one better, the game was delayed and later called due to a thunderstorm in the area, giving the Renegades their third straight win.

Hudson Valley will look for their fourth consecutive victory on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. LHP Kyle Carr (0-3, 6.19) will start for the Renegades, while RHP Jose Atencio (0-5, 5.00) will pitch for the Blue Rocks.

Renegades Record:

36-34, 3-2

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.