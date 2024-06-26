Drive Trounced by Hickory 13-5 as Osuna Hits for the Cycle

Alejandro Osuna torched the Greenville Drive (2-3, 28-43) Wednesday night at Fluor Field, going 5-for-5 at the dish while hitting for the cycle with five RBI as the Hickory Crawdads (2-3, 30-41) trounced the Drive, 13-5.

Osuna carved up the Drive pitching staff from the get-go, smacking a leadoff double in the opening frame off Yordanny Monegro, adding an RBI-single in the second before driving a two-run homer off the video board in fourth. He finished off the cycle with an RBI triple in the eighth.

The Crawdads picked up 12 hits on the night, including a two-run homer from Luis Mieses in the third, and a two-run homer from Gleider Figuereo in the seventh.

Yordanny Monegro had an usually rough night on the mound for the Drive, allowing eight runs on seven hits, two home runs, and two walks while picking up four strikeouts in four innings of work.

The Crawdads opened up a 7-0 lead through 4 1/2 innings before the Drive's Jhostynxon Garcia knocked his eighth homer of the year, this one reaching the balconies of the apartment building beyond the left center field wall.

Osuna added an RBI-single in the sixth, stemming any momentum the Drive might have had following Garcia's homer. They'd score five more runs across the final three innings including the Figuereo homer and the Osuna RBI-triple.

Bryce Bonnin tossed two innings in relief of Monegro, allowing one hit and one run with a walk and two strikeouts. Gabriel Jackson would follow Bonnin, allowing five runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in three innings of work.

Eduardo Lopez added a two-run homer, his third big fly of the season, in the eighth while Ronald Roasrio knocked an RBI-single in the ninth and Lopez added a sac-fly to round out the scoring.

The Drive return to action on Thursday, June 27th at Fluor Field for game three of the six-game homestand with Hickory Crawdads. The series is split, 1-1.

