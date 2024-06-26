Renegades Game Notes

June 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (35-34, 2-2) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (32-38, 1-3)

RHP Sebastian Keane (5-5, 5.02 ERA) vs. RHP Bryan Caceres (1-5, 5.63 ERA)

| Game 70 | Home Game 32 | Wednesday, June 26, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

THE SAINTS OF SECOND CHANCES: The second half of the 2024 season began on Friday, as teams across High-A and Single-A saw their records reset to 0-0. In the SAL North, teams are competing over the next 66 games to determine who faces the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the SAL North Division Championship Series. Game 1 will be hosted by the second half champion, while Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will take place in Greensboro.

NORTH CAROLINA MASHIN': The Renegades ended their series against the Grasshoppers with a bang on Sunday, scoring 12 runs on 11 hits in their victory. Hudson Valley tied a season-high with five home runs. Garrett Martin and Josh Moylan both launched two home runs, the first Renegades teammates to complete such a feat in one game since Ben Cowles and Alexander Vargas on April 30th, 2023. They also hit back-to-back homers in two frames, the first Hudson Valley duo to hit consecutive long balls since Jesus Rodríguez and Omar Martínez on May 1st.

HOMER HAPPY HOPPERS: In the six-game series with Greensboro, Renegades pitchers allowed eleven home runs in 56.0 innings pitched, an average of 1.8 HR/9. That is a staggering jump from the 0.60 HR/9 mark that the staff has allowed in its other 63 games (35 HR/537.1 IP). Some of that can be attributed to the extreme hitter-friendly dimensions at FNB Field. Renegades pitching didn't allow a home run on Tuesday night.

FRIENDLY CONFINES: The Renegades recently completed a stretch where they played 24 of 36 games away from home. Hudson Valley is currently playing 15 of 24 games at Heritage Financial Park. They host Wilmington this week for six games, before six games with Brooklyn split between Coney Island and Wappingers Falls.

IT'S WILMINGTON, AGAIN! The Renegades and Blue Rocks are playing their third series of the season. Hudson Valley traveled to Delaware for the first week of May, where they split four games with Wilmington. Two games were postponed due to rain at Frawley Stadium. Those games were made up an eight-game tilt in Wilmington in early June. The Renegades took five of eight games in that series, moving their season series record against the Blue Rocks to 7-5. Jared Serna had a three-homer game on May 2nd in Wilmington, just the third three-homer game in Renegades history. Hudson Valley also put together a nine-run, 10-hit inning in the series opener on May 30th. The Renegades and Blue Rocks are currently in a stretch where they are playing 14 of their next 26 games against one another. Hudson Valley faces off against the Blue Rocks 30 times this season, the most of any teams in 2024. In their final 64 games of the season, the Renegades will have played the Blue Rocks 18 times.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to be one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League. The Renegades infielder was 2-for-4 on Tuesday with an RBI, scoring what proved to be the winning run in the fifth. Serna ranks in the top 10 in numerous hitting categories in the South Atlantic League. His 20 doubles are tied for the second-most in the SAL, and he ranks third with 50 RBIs. He is fourth with 45 runs scored, and his 11 long balls are tied for sixth in the SAL.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the third-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League (.739), and have the fourth-best mark in High-A. With 133 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, three more than any other team. Five Renegades have 10 or more doubles, and eight players have seven or more two-baggers.

CONSISTENCY: Baron Stuart overcame a tough first inning on Tuesday night, eclipsing the four-inning mark for the 11th time in 11 starts this season. The right-hander set his career-high in strikeouts last Wednesday vs. Greensboro, recording 10 punchouts in 4.1 innings. The right-hander has gone 5+ innings in five of his last seven starts.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler continued his strong pitching on Sunday afternoon vs. the Blue Rocks, allowing just two runs in 4.0 innings and striking out six batters. His performance continues a great run of success in Sunday games. In eight Sunday starts, Schlittler has allowed just ten earned runs in 40.1 innings, good for a 2.24 ERA. His ERA now sits at 2.32 this season through eleven starts, which is the best mark in the South Atlantic League. His .162 opposing average is second in the SAL.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.24 ERA (105 ER/291.2IP) this season, the second-best mark in High-A and seventh-best in MiLB. Trent Sellers and Mason Vinyard combined for 4.2 scoreless innings out of the pen on Tuesday, allowing just two combined baserunners. Eric Reyzelman has not allowed a run in his first four career High-A appearances. The Yankees 2022 fifth-round pick has allowed just one hit in seven innings while striking out 12 batters.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has been one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last 37 games, Flores has 41 hits with 12 doubles, four home runs, and 27 RBIs. During that stretch, Flores is batting .328 with a .449 OBP and a .965 OPS. His OBP during that period is the third-best in the South Atlantic League. He has boosted his average from .200 on May 10 to .285 currently, and his OPS has jumped from .676 to .869 during that span. Flores has the fourth-best OBP and sixth-most doubles (17) in the South Atlantic League.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. Twenty-two of 24 starters have also allowed three earned runs or less in their outings In the team's last 24 games, 18 starters have gone at least 4.1 innings. On Saturday, Ben Shields allowed just one run in five innings across four hits, while striking out nine.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 453 hits through 69 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 634 hits through 69 games, most among all non-AAA teams. Last Tuesday, the pitching staff allowed just six hits and two runs in 11 innings, combining as a staff to record 16 strikeouts.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has been crucial all season for the Renegades. Avina is hitting .276 (61-for-221) with 19 doubles, 38 RBIs, 29 runs scored and a .814 OPS in 56 games. His 19 doubles are tied for the third-most in the South Atlantic League. On Friday vs. Greensboro, Avina was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and a run scored. His three-run home run in the first inning put Hudson Valley ahead early.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the fifth-most errors in MiLB, with 95 errors in 69 games. Their .961 fielding percentage is tied for fourth-worst in the minors. Hudson Valley did not commit an error in four of the six games of the series against Greensboro. However, they lost all four games. They entered the series 14-1 in contests where they do not commit an error. Hudson Valley is now 14-5 in those scenarios.

KEEP IT ON THE GROUND: Hudson Valley pitchers have been among the best in Minor League Baseball in generating groundballs. The staff's 1.13 GO:AO ratio is the best in the South Atlantic League, and ranks fourth in all of High-A.

HEATING UP: Renegades infielder Roc Riggio has started to swing the bat much better lately. During an 14-game on-base streak, Riggio is 14-for-51, slashing .269/.397/.519 with a .916 OPS. The Oklahoma State product has a hit in 11 of his last 14 games. Riggio hit his fifth home run of the season on Sunday.

POWER SURGE: Garrett Martin has been hot at the plate recently. In his last eight games, Martin is 9-for-30 (.300) with three home runs, three doubles, and a 1.044 OPS. The outfielder hit two home runs against Greensboro on Sunday

NEW FACE: Brenny Escanio has quickly made an impact since being called up from Single-A Tampa. The 21-year-old is 8-for-25 (.320) with five RBIs and four doubles in eight games. Escanio also has an 1.000 fielding percentage.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.