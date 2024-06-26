Claws Use 5-Run Eighth in 6-1 Wednesday Win

June 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BueClaws scored five times in the eighth inning and ran by Greensboro 6-1 on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark to level their series with the Grasshoppers at one game apiece.

The BlueClaws improved to 3-2/41-30 while Greensboro fell to 3-2/42-28.

Jersey Shore took the lead on back to back doubles by Erick Brito and Justin Crawford in the eighth inning. Jordan Dissin added an RBI single and Troy Schreffler a two-run triple to put the BlueClaws up 5-1. Zach Arnold followed with an RBI single, his second hit, to make it a 6-1 game.

Andrew Walling (6-0) earned the win, retiring six of the seven batters he faced. Andrew Baker threw 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts before Walling entered in the eighth.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single from Keaton Anthony in what was Anthony's first at bat with Jersey Shore. He was added to the roster on Tuesday after hitting .322 with Clearwater.

Greensboro tied the game in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single from Hudson Head.

Jersey Shore starter Estibenzon Jimenez came out after four innings, allowing one run on two hits. He retired the first nine batters he faced.

Brito, Anthony, Emaarion Boyd, and Zach Arnold all had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm, a Thirsty Thursday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

