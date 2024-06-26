Grasshoppers Take Down the BlueClaws, 11-4 in First Game of Away Series

June 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers took down the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 11-4 in the first game of its away series on Tuesday evening. The Grasshoppers improved to 3-1 on the second half of the season while the BlueClaws fell to 2-2. Greensboro outhit Jersey Shore 8-7 while the BlueClaws had three mishaps.

Designated hitter, Mitch Jebb led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Infielder Josiah Sightler followed close behind as he went 2-5 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Hudson Head, Lonnie White Jr., P.J. Hilson, and Shawn Ross.

Leading at the dish for the BlueClaws was infielder Erick Brito as he went 2-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Jersey Shore were also tallied by Leandro Pineda, Emaarion Boyd, Hendry Mendez, Jordan Dissin, and Troy Schreffler.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up seven hits, four earned runs, and one free base on 6.2 innings of work. Dotel recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 5-3 on the season while Valentin Linarez tallied his first hold for the Grassshoppers.

Starting on the mound for Jersey Shore was righthanded pitcher Mitch Neunborn as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up three hits, three runs (two earned) and three free bases on 3.2 innings of work. Neunborn took the loss for the BlueClaws and fell to 0-1on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws tonight, Wednesday June 26, at 7:05 PM. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.

