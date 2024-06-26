Dash Drop Game Two in 11 Innings to Rome, 4-2

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell in 11 innings to the Rome Emperors, 4-2, on Wednesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 2,865 fans.

Rome (40-29, 4-1) struck first for the second straight game in the top of the first inning. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. singled to lead off the game and was driven home by Adam Zebrowski taking a 1-0 lead.

Winston-Salem (32-39, 1-4) starter, Tanner McDougal, settled in after the first. The Henderson, Nevada native allowed only five hitters to reach across the next four innings while punching out seven, departing the game after five innings.

Offensively, the Dash could not figure out Rome starter Luis Vargas until the sixth. With two outs, Shawn Goosenberg singled and advance to second on balk by Vargas. Ryan Galanie made the Emperors starter pay, smoking a single into left driving home Goosenberg, tying the game at one.

After the sixth, both bullpens took over keeping the game tied until the ninth. In the top of the ninth, Jared Kelley stayed out for his third inning in relief and with the go-ahead run at third for Rome, Kelley punched out Nick Clarno to keep the game tied. Winston-Salem could not walk-off Rome in the bottom of the frame and the two sides went to extra innings.

With the ghost runner starting on second base to begin the frame, both sides traded runs in the tenth and went to the eleventh tied at two.

In the eleventh, the Emperors plated two runs on a double by Stephen Paolini and Jared Johnson retired the Dash in the bottom of the frame to give Rome a 4-2 victory in eleven innings.

The Dash and Emperors meet for Game Three on Thursday evening. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

