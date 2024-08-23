Tong Tabs Strikeout No. 100 in Brooklyn, Propels Brooklyn to 4-1 Win Over Jersey Shore

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind five strong shutout innings from RHP Jonah Tong, the Brooklyn Cyclones snapped their three-game skid in a 4-1 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Friday night at Maimonides Park. The righty picked up his 100th High-A strikeout, becoming the second Brooklyn arm to do so this season, joining LHP Felipe De La Cruz. Tong struck out eight batters and walked only one. The win marks Tong's first since July 31st in Aberdeen, and was the Canadian's first scoreless outing since July 2nd.

Brooklyn's offense was spearheaded by another strong showing from CF Nick Morabito, piecing together a three hit performance. The contest marks the 35th time this season that the McLean, VA native has had 2+ hits in a single game.

Morabito was far from the only hitter to have a marquee game Friday night. 3B Junior Tilien collected a season-high-tying three hits, including two big insurance knocks: an RBI double in the sixth, and RBI single in the seventh.

In addition to Tong's strong performance, a trio of Brooklyn bullpen arms combined on four innings of one run ball, cemented by RHP Justin Lawson's seventh High-A save of the season. He danced around a bit of trouble in the ninth, inducing a game-ending double play with the bases loaded and only one out.

For the first time in the series, Brooklyn was able to crack the scoreboard first. It came in the bottom half of the third, when 2B D'Andre Smith launched a sac fly to left field, scoring DH Estarling Mercado from third. One batter later, with a runner on third and two outs, LF Chris Suero singled on a grounder to third, plating Morabito to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

A few frames later, Tilien got his strong night started. In the bottom of the sixth, the Dominican native clobbered his 14th double of the year, scoring SS William Lugo to pad Brooklyn's lead to 3-0.

Jersey Shore spoiled the shutout in the bottom of the seventh, courtesy of a familiar face. With a man on 2nd and one away, SS Aiden Miller pushed his hitting streak to nine and picked up his 11th RBI during that span with an RBI double to left.

Still, Brooklyn snatched that run right back in the home half, when Tilien followed up his RBI from the sixth inning with another in the seventh - this time, an RBI single to score 3B Kevin Villavicencio.

Jersey Shore had baserunners in both the eighth and the ninth, but the Brooklyn bullpen remained stout and kept the 'Claws off the board to halt their seven game winning streak.

The Cyclones and BlueClaws return to action on Saturday night for Star Wars night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. The probable pitchers include RHP Austin Troesser (0-0, 2.45 ERA), making his Maimonides Park debut for Brooklyn, and RHP Braydon Tucker (2-1, 3.96 ERA).

