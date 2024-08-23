Win Streak Snapped; Claws Fall 4-1 on Friday in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY - The BlueClaws fell 4-1 on Friday in Brooklyn and had their seven-game win streak snapped in the process.

Coupled with Hudson Valley's win over Wilmington, Jersey Shore is now three games back of the first place Renegades with 14 games left in the regular season.

Jonah Tong (5-4) threw five scoreless innings for Brooklyn, who had dropped the first three games of the series to the BlueClaws.

The Cyclones opened the scoring in the third, plating two runs. D'Andre Smith's SAC fly opened the scoring and Chris Suero then singled home the second run.

Luke Russo (2-2) took the loss, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Junior Tilien doubled home a run in the sixth off Charles King for a 3-0 lead.

The BlueClaws got a run in the seventh on an RBI double from Aidan Miller, who extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Tilien, however, added another RBI single in the bottom of the seventh off Brandon Beckel. Justin Lawson walked two but threw a scoreless ninth to earn his seventh save of the season.

Trent Farquhar and Troy Schreffler each had two hits for the BlueClaws in the loss.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.

