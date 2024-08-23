Bowling Green Rallies Late to Beat Hickory, 4-3

August 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC- The Bolidos de Bowling Green got a two-run triple from Gionti Turner to regain a 4-3 lead in the ninth inning, beating the Llamas de Hickory at LP Frans Stadium on Friday night.

Hickory, playing their final time at home this season as the Llamas de Hickory, plated two runs in the eighth on back-to-back run-scoring hits from Sebastian Walcott and Malcolm Moore to take a 3-2 lead going to the ninth.

In the ninth, Bowling Green would collect three hits, including Turner's triple, to go back up 4-3. The knock for the Bolidos was their second two-out, run-scoring triple of the evening.

Hunter Haas got the Bolidos on the board in the fourth with a two-run triple, chasing Izack Tiger from the game.

Ryan Lobus entered the contest and kept the Llamas in the game, as the right-hander recorded ten strikeouts in five innings to take Hickory to the brink of winning their third straight and fifth of their last six.

The loss for the Llamas evens the six-game series at two games each going into the weekend. Hickory (27-25, 56-63), now trails Bowling Green by 6.5 games in the SAL South Division's second half.

D.J. McCarty gets the ball for Hickory, as the Crawdads play their final night game against Bowling Green at 7pm. The Crawdads Pregame Show will air at 6:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

