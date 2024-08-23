Grasshoppers Shutout Tourists, 4-0 to Continue Win Streak over Asheville

August 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers shutout the Asheville Tourists, 4-0 on Friday, August 23. The Grasshoppers improved to 26-25 on the second half of the season while the Tourists fell to 20-32. Greensboro outhit Asheville 6-1 as the Tourists had one mishap.

Designated hitter, Termarr Johnson led at the plate for the Grasshoppers as he went 2-4 with a homerun, one RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Mitch Jebb, P.J. Hilson, Kalae Harrison, and Maikol Escotto.

Leading at the dish for the Tourists was infielder Narbe Cruz as he tallied the only hit for Asheville.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Carlson Reed as he tallied ten strikeouts and gave up one hit and one free base on six scoreless innings of work. Reed too the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Nic Swanson as he tallied nine strikeouts and gave up three hits, one earned run, and two free bases on five innings of work. Swanson took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 3-8 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at home tomorrow, Saturday August 24 for Spectacular Fireworks Saturday Night and Jurrasic Ballpark. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.