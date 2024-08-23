Turner Comes up Clutch, Hot Rods Complete Comeback 4-3

August 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Hickory, North Carolina - Gionti Turner brought in two runs with a triple in the bottom of the ninth, completing a 4-3 comeback victory for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (32-17, 68-47) over the Hickory (27-25, 55-63) Crawdads on Friday from L.P. Frans Stadium.

Bowling Green scored first in the top of the fourth against Hickory starter Izack Tiger. Brock Jones and Tatem Levins worked back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. Hunter Haas tripled to right, scoring Jones and Levins to make it 2-0.

The Crawdads responded in the bottom of the sixth with Hot Rods reliever Roel Garcia on the bump. Yosy Galan tripled and scored on a base hit from Marcus Smith, cutting the deficit, 2-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Hickory took a 3-2 lead off Bowling Green reliever Drew Sommers. Smith and Theo Hardy worked back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. Sebastian Walcott singled, moving Hardy to second and scoring Smith to tie the game, 2-2. Malcolm Moore brought home Hardy on a base hit to take the lead.

The Hot Rods answered back in the top of the ninth against Crawdads reliever Ryan Lobus. Ryan Spikes and Haas smacked back-to-back singles to put runners on first and third. Both runners were plated on a triple from Turner to make it 4-3. Bowling Green reliever Jake Christianson tossed a scoreless ninth, finalizing the game, 4-3.

Sommers (5-3) earned the win, letting up two runs on three hits, two walks, and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings. Lobus (4-5) took the loss, allowing two runs on five hits, a walk, and 10 strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Christianson (2) notched the save,

The Hot Rods and the Crawdads play the penultimate of a six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:00 PM CT. Bowling Green starts RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-3, 2.98), while Hickory rolls out RHP D.J. McCarty (2-6, 4.14).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.