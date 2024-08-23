Hot Rods Game Notes

Shutout No. 8.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods were shutout for the eighth time this season with a 5-0 loss to the Hickory Crawdads on Thursday night. The offense was held to just three hits that included a two-hit game from Ryan Spikes. The Hot Rods left eight runners on and were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Despite the loss, Ty Johnson shined on the mound with eight strikeouts over 4.0 innings of work.

Sting Like a Bee.... Bowling Green has made a point of emphasis to be aggressive on the basepaths and that continued last night. Gregory Barrios stole one base last night and raised the season total to 231. This ranks second in the South Atlantic League and 27 more than the third best team in Hickory. This year's squad also ranks second in franchise history and 18 behind the No. 1 2010 team at 249.

SAL Roundup.... With Bowling Green's loss on Thursday and Greenville's win, the Hot Rods have just a 2.5 game lead on the Drive for first place. The Hudson Valley Renegades still lead the North Division, but just by 2.0 games to the Aberdeen IronBirds and Jersey Shore Blueclaws. Aberdeen has won four in a row, while Jersey Shore has won seven.

Battle on the Bump.... RHP Chandler Murphy is on the mound for the Hot Rods tonight. Murphy has made one start against the Crawdads this season, tossing 6.0 no-hit innings with five strikeouts. Izack Tiger takes the ball for Hickory. He is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA over just three starts with the Crawdads.

