Fanfest Returns to Bowling Green Ballpark Saturday

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are excited to host their annual fanfest event at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday, March 15, from noon to 2:00 PM CT. All fans are invited to pick up or purchase their season and individual game tickets, sample concessions items, buy new merchandise, and enter for a special giveaway for the first time in 2025.

The new campaign is just around the corner, and you don't want to miss your chance to see the 2025 Hot Rods on the field. Along with buying or collecting your season tickets, individual game tickets are also on sale. The Hot Rods will start their home schedule with a six-game series against the Rome Emperors, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, starting on April 8.

This is the first chance to see what Bowling Green Ballpark will have in store off the field this season. Grab all your 2025 Hot Rods gear in the Body Shop during the event. While you are taking in the scenes, you can also sample the new concession items that will be available for the upcoming season.

The fans have witnessed Bowling Green bring home four championships over the past six seasons, and Saturday will be your chance to go a home a winner too. While at the ballpark, enter a giveaway for a free TV, provided by McGown Audio Video.

The first chance to see the Hot Rods in action is coming up. You can purchase your tickets for the Hot Rods home opener on Tuesday, April 8, against the Rome Emperors by visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark Ticket Office, going to BGHotRods.com, or calling (270) 901-2121.

