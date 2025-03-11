Claws Craziness - Enter to Win Front Row Phillies Tickets

March 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - March is for Madness and Claws Craziness! The BlueClaws have unveiled a special program through which fans are entered to win prizes across the month of March! More tickets purchased equals more chances to win! How It Works

Fans accumulate entries for every ticket purchased through a ticket package, group outing, or hospitality outing between now and March 18th. Fans that purchase more tickets receive more chances to win!

On March 19th, 64 fans will be chosen at random and entered into the first bracket. Each wins a complimentary boardwalk game play valid during the 2025 season.

On March 24th, 16 names from the original 64 will be chosen to move into next round. Each wins a complimentary pass for a round of mini golf during the 2025 season.

On March 31st, four names from the group of 16 will be drawn an each will win four front-row Phillies tickets for a 2025 game (date to be determined and subject to availability).

Finally, on April 7th, the grand prize winner from the group of four will be drawn. That person will win a BlueClaws Luxury Suite for a game in 2025 (date to be determined and subject to availability, includes 20 tickets, food & beverage not included). How to Enter

Fans can enter by purchasing a 2025 BlueClaws ticket package, group outing, or hospitality outing by calling 732-901-7000 option 3.

Membership Plans (click here) - Membership Plans range from Full Season tickets to Half-Season Tickets to 5 & 10-Game Membership Plans. Our 5 & 10-Game Plans include tickets to the best games of the year plus a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game play at each game! Thirsty Thursday and Summer Saturday Club plans are included in this promotion too! With these plans, fans get 10 undated tickets to Thursday or Saturday games that can be used in any denomination.

Group Outings (click here) - The BlueClaws have a variety of outings for any type of group - families, friends, colleagues, teammates, and more! Raise money with Fundraiser Outings. Celebrate a birthday or special occasion. Or just enjoy a game together!

Hospitality Outings (click here) - The BlueClaws have four types of hospitality outings for any occasion. Luxury Suite outings include 20 tickets in private, climate-controlled room on the second level. Party Decks, Picnics, and the RWJBarnabas Health Champions Club all include an all-you-can-eat buffet from an exclusive menu.

No purchase necessary to enter. Click here for the full rules for Claws Craziness.

