Hot Rods and White Squirrel Team up for New Brew

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods and White Squirrel Brewery are proud to announce a unique partnership and the unveiling of their new beer, "Line Drive Lager." The two organizations will hold a beer release party at White Squirrel Brewery on Saturday, March 8 at 1:00 PM CT.

"The concept was to create a unique partnership where we could offer something both at the brewery and the ballpark," said Kyle Wolz, Hot Rods General Manager and COO. "Their team has been cultivating some excellent beer and fun at their location and couldn't imagine a better partner to collaborate with."

Line Drive Lager is a crisp, smooth beer. Inspired by the traditional Vienna Lager, this beer is brewed with a lighter body and lower alcohol content for easy drinkability. It features subtle toasted malt flavors with a balanced, mild hop bitterness and a clean, refreshing finish.

"Baseball and beer go hand in hand, and Line Drive Lager is brewed with the fans in mind. Light, drinkable, and full of local pride," said Sean Stevens, Co-Owner of White Squirrel Brewery. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Hot Rods to create a beer that truly celebrates our community.

The creativity used for this project wasn't limited to just the product, but the logo that comes with it. The logo was created by Brandon Lamarche of 3-2 Designs. Lamarche has had his hand in a fair share of Hot Rods custom themes over the years, including the Bootleggers and other various identities.

With the season approaching quickly, the Hot Rods are hosting the "First Tap" of the Line Drive Lager at the White Squirrel Brewery on Saturday, March 8 at 1:00 PM CT. Fans are encouraged to come out and get their first sampling of the drink and have a fun day at the brewery, including giveaways, special tasting, and merchandise available.

Line Drive Lager isn't the only thing fast approaching, so is the Hot Rods season. You can purchase your tickets for the Hot Rods home opener on Tuesday, April 8, against the Rome Emperors by visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark Ticket Office, going to BGHotRods.com, or calling (270) 901-2121.

