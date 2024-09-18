Hot Rods Bring Home Third Title in Four Years with 4-1 Victory

September 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, New York - Noah Myers notched his third multi-hit game in a row to help earn a 4-1 win for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-1, 4-1) over the Hudson Valley Renegades (1-2, 3-3) and a South Atlantic League Championship. This is the franchises third SAL title in the last four years and fourth championship overall in the last six seasons.

The Hot Rods opened the scoring in the top of the fourth against Renegades starter Trent Sellers. Mac Horvath singled and came around to score on a double from Aidan Smith to make it 1-0. Smith moved up to third on a passed ball and was plated on an RBI bunt single from Myers, increasing the lead 2-0.

Hudson Valley Scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the sixth off Bowling Green starter Jackson Baumeister. Brendan Jones led off with a single and scored on a double by George Lombard Jr.

In the top of the ninth, the Hot Rods tacked on two runs against Renegades reliever Mason Vinyard. Myers singled and Tatem Levins doubled to put runners on second and third. Raudelis Martinez doubled to left, plating Myers and Levins to increase the lead, 4-1.

Bowling Green reliever Drew Sommers punched out three batters in the bottom of the ninth, finalizing the game 4-1 and clinching the South Atlantic League Championship.

Baumeister (2-0) earned the win, letting up a run on three hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts over 5.2 frames. Sellers (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on six hits, a walk, and four strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Sommers (2) collected the save, letting up a hit and striking out three in a scoreless ninth.

