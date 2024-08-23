Renegades Win in Walk-off

August 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades found their offense at the right time, rallying for a 2-1 walk-off win in 10 innings over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Jackson Castillo lined an RBI single to right off Chance Huff to score George Lombard, Jr. to give the Renegades their ninth walk-off win of the season.

In the top of the first Jared McKenzie doubled and later scored on a fielder's choice groundout by Murphy Stehly to make it 1-0 Wilmington. That was the only run of the game until the bottom of the ninth.

After a difficult first inning starter Kyle Carr rolled the rest of the way. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, allowing just two hits and one run in five innings. It was the seventh consecutive start in which Carr allowed two-or-fewer runs. Since the All-Star break, the southpaw has a 1.36 ERA (5 ER/33.0 IP).

Behind Carr, the Renegades bullpen was excellent. Yorlin Calderon, Hueston Morrill, and Kelly Austin combined for four hitless innings, allowing just one baserunner to reach and striking out nine. After the first inning, just two Blue Rocks batters reached base safely the rest of the way.

The Renegades struggled to generate offense against until the bottom of the ninth when Dylan Jasso led off the frame with a double against Moises Diaz. In the next at-bat, Coby Morales lined a single to right to score pinch runner Kiko Romero and tie the game.

In the top of the tenth Kelly Austin struck out all three batters he faced, keeping the score tied, setting the stage for the walk-off in the bottom of the tenth.

Automatic runner Lombard reached third on a wild pitch with Brendan Jones at the plate. After Garrett Martin was intentionally walked with one out, Castillo ripped a single to right, scoring Lombard and giving the Renegades the 2-1 victory.

Hudson Valley looks for their sixth consecutive win over Wilmington on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Jose Atencio will take the mound for Wilmington (2-10, 3.31), while the Renegades have not announced a starter. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

63-54, 30-22

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.