Renegades Game Notes

August 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (62-54, 29-22) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (51-66, 20-31)

LHP Kyle Carr (1-7, 4.85 ERA) vs. RHP Bryan Cáceres (3-8, 5.52 ERA)

Game 117 | Home Game 58 | Friday, August 23, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m.

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

GADES THROW ANOTHER NO HITTER: After the Renegades had two no-hitters in the first 29 years of its history, the Renegades tossed a no-no on Thursday in game two of a doubleheader for the second time in a little over a month. Trent Sellers, Mason Vinyard, and Thomas Balboni combined to allow just one baserunner to reach safely in seven innings, with no Blue Rocks hitters getting on base after the second inning. Sellers has been a part of both no-hitter this season, one as a starter and one as a reliever. On July 19th, Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN STRENGTH: Garrett Martin was extremely productive at the plate in Thursday';s doubleheader, hitting three home runs and driving in seven runs in the two games. In the series with Wilmington, he has six hits and nine RBIs in four games, and has been on base 11 time. Martin has 13 hits in the last 11 games, after just two in his previous eight games played.

'GADES ARE HOT: With a doubleheader sweep on Thursday, the Renegades have won 17 of their last 23 games. Hudson Valley held on for a 7-6 win on game one, before throwing a seven-inning no-hitter in game two of a 6-0 victory. The Renegades are now 8-1 at home against Wilmington this season. In Tuesday's 10-0 win, eight of nine batters in the lineup had at least one hit, and all nine reached base safely. Eight batters recorded at least one RBI. Baron Stuart, Harrison Cohen, and Indigo Diaz combined to throw a one-hitter, the fourth of the season for Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley has won 13 of their last 16 games at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades have a 21-6 record at home in the second half. Hudson Valley is currently in sitting first place in the SAL North, 2.0 games ahead of the Aberdeen IronBirds and Jersey Shore BlueClaws for a playoff spot with 15 games remaining in the season.

DOUBLEHEADER TURNAROUND: On Thursday, the Renegades swept a doubleheader for the first time since April 27th, 2022, taking both games from the Blue Rocks. They have struggled in those situations in the last three years. Prior to Thursday, the Renegades had played 15 doubleheaders, and had split or been swept in each of the twinbills.

THE NEW GUYS: Over the last two weeks, new additions to the Renegades have a provided a spark offensively. In his first four High-A games, Brendan Jones has been on base nine times, including a two-run homer, six walks and five stolen bases. Coby Morales has six hits in his first four games with the Renegades, and has three RBIs, five runs scored and three stolen bases since joining the Renegades. Dylan Jasso and Jackson Castillo were stellar last week in their home debut. On Tuesday, the duo combined for 10 RBIs in the 13-0 win. With a three-run homer and grand slam, Castillo drove in seven runs, matching the single-game franchise record tied by Jared Serna earlier this year. Jasso was 2-for-4 with a triple, homer, and three RBIs on Wednesday. He has seven extra-base hits in 13 games, and has reached base in 11 of 14 games he's played.

PITCHING IN: Entering play on Wednesday, the Renegades pitching staff sports a 3.38 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but the best among all High-A teams. WIth a no-hitter and shutout in game two of Thursday's doubleheader, the Renegades have recorded six shutouts in the last 14 games. Hudson Valley ranks 7th among all full-season Minor League teams in ERA. Since the All-Star Break, the staff has a 2.37 ERA, which is the best in MiLB, ahead of the Great Lakes Loons (LAD, A+), who have a 2.45 team ERA since the break.

AT LAST: This week, the Renegades are playing the Wilmington Blue Rocks for the final time this season. Sunday's game will be the 30th matchup of the season between the two teams, having played four series prior to this week This is the second series held at Heritage FInancial Park, after 18 games were played at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington earlier this season. So far, the Renegades hold the advantage in the season series with a 13-10 record. After the final game of a series in June was postponed, the two teams will play seven games this week. In June, they played a eight-game series in Wilmington.

HOME COOKIN': The Renegades are currently in a stretch where they are playing 19 of their next 25 games at Heritage Financial Park. After hosting Hickory for six games, Hudson Valley continues a two-week homestand with the Wilmington Blue Rocks this week. Of their final 25 games, the Renegades will have played 19 of them at home.

PITCHING REINFORCEMENTS: After being called up two weeks ago from Single-A Tampa, Josh Grosz has been stellar for Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Grosz allowed just three hits and one earned run in 6.1 frames. Since being called up, the right-hander has allowed just one earned run in 17.2 innings across three starts. In his last six appearances between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just two earned runs in 35.2 innings, good for a 0.51 ERA during that stretch. The East Carolina product was roommates in college with Renegades teammate Josh Moylan.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gomez have been excellent at the plate over the last two weeks. The Renegades catcher is currently riding a 17-game on-base streak, where he is 21-for-56 (.375) at the plate with eight doubles, a triple, two home run, 10 RBIs, and 17 runs scored. During that stretch, Gomez has a .438 on-base percentage and a 1.099 OPS. He has boosted his average from .169 to .250 in the last 17 games.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 743 hits through 116 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 17 fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the lowest mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .208 batting average this season, the best in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 1061 hits through 116 games, most among all non-AAA teams..

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.25 ERA (171 ER/473.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fifth-best in the minors. On Saturday, Matt Keating, Kelly Austin, and Mason Vinyard allowed just two combined hits and one run across 5.2 frames. Last Friday, Hudson Valley's bullpen consisting of Indigo Diaz, Thomas Balboni, and Ocean Gabonia allowed just one total baserunner in 3.2 innings, closing out a 2-0 shutout win.

WEST COAST ARMS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. A Renegades starting pitcher has allowed more than two earned runs in a start only once since July 28th. Trent Sellers continued his dominant form on Thursday, throwing 4.2 hitless innings while allowing just one baserunner and striking out five. The right-hander has an absurd 0.45 ERA in his last 39.2 frames dating back to June 26th, with 44 strikeouts and a .109 opposing average. Last week, Sellers was named South Atlantic Pitcher of the Month for July, holding the best ERA in MiLB (0.00) among qualified pitchers during that span. On Sunday, Kyle Carr allowed just four hits and one unearned run in five innings while striking out four. Since the All-Star break, Carr has allowed just four earned runs in 29 innings with 29 punchouts, good for a 1.24 ERA. The southpaw has allowed just 14 combined hits in his last six starts.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 60-for-71 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 43 games. After previously setting a season-high five stolen bases on Tuesday, they set a new high with seven steals on Wednesday.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 214 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, ten more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA). Four Renegades have 16 or more doubles, and 10 players have ten or more two-baggers.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: In 23 of their last 43 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in 14 of the last 21 games, Hudson Valley is now 32-12 in games this season where they do not commit an error. In Thursday's doubleheader, the Renegades had no errors in 14 innings of baseball. They committed four errors last Wednesday in a 7-5 loss.

ROAD STRUGGLES: After losing both games of a doubleheader last Sunday, Hudson Valley is now 6-13 in its last 19 road games. The Renegades took three of the first four games on the road at Maimonides Park this week, but had to settle for a series split. Hudson Valley had just seven combined hits in the doubleheader. In the series, they only scored more than three runs twice, and scored six combined runs over the final three matchups of the set. This season, Hudson Valley is just 23-36 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. The 36 road losses are the most in the South Atlantic League this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road.

