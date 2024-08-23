Late Miscues Cost Tourists a Third Straight Win

GREENSBORO - The Asheville Tourists built a 4-1 lead on the Greensboro Grasshoppers across Thursday night's first seven innings. However, in the bottom of the eighth inning Greensboro worked four walks and took advantage of a dropped a fly ball. The Grasshoppers tallied four runs in the frame and won 5-4.

Oliver Carrillo spotted Asheville a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a towering two-run Home Run to left-centerfield. Later in the contest Kenni Gomez added an RBI single that plated Mahki Backstrom. Walker Janek followed with a triple, then scored on a Grasshoppers error.

The Tourists starting pitcher, Jackson Nezuh, went 4.1 innings, scattered three hits, and held Greensboro to one run. Jaime Melendez and Railin Perez both pitched well in their limited roles out of the Asheville bullpen.

The Tourists have 15 games remaining in the 2024 season.

