Meet the Team Returns to Bowling Green Ballpark April 2

March 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are thrilled to announce their annual "meet the team" event at Bowling Green Ballpark on Wednesday, April 2. The event will start with a team practice that is open to the public before getting to meet the 2025 team as they embark on their 2025 campaign.

Fans can enter the ballpark when the gates open at 3:00 PM CT. Hot Rods practice will start at 4:00 PM CT and will be the first chance to see the team on the field before they start their season on the road at the Greenville Drive on Friday, April 4. The open practice is free and available to all fans in attendance.

The team will be available to the fans on the concourse after the conclusion of their practice at approximately 6:00 PM CT. Meet your favorite future stars of the Tampa Bay Rays as they prepare for the team's 16th season in Bowling Green. Each fan is limited to one autograph per player. All autograph materials will need to be personally brought to the stadium.

In addition to meeting the new roster, the team store, "The Body Shop," as a well as the ticket office will be open to purchase your 2025 Hot Rods necessities including team gear, tickets, and much more.

Make sure to secure your tickets for the Hot Rods home opener on Tuesday, April 8, against the Rome Emperors by visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark Ticket Office, going to BGHotRods.com, or calling (270) 901-2121.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.