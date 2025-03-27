Fifth Third Park's Stadium Art Is Just as Eye-Catching as Its Baseball

March 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







Opening Night at Fifth Third Park for the Hub City Spartanburgers is less than three weeks away. When fans walk into the brand-new ballpark, they will be met by all the classic sights, sounds and smells in professional baseball's return to Spartanburg, South Carolina. It won't be just what is on the field that will catch the attention of fans. Wide eyes will also be greeted by artwork and murals that embody the history and culture that the city has to offer.

Fifth Third Park is the home to four major murals aimed at celebrating different aspects of Spartanburg. Ronnie Younts, an Atlanta native, was tasked with designing all the art and signage for the new ballpark. Younts looked at the different industries that have existed and shaped the city from past to present.

"One thing that really stood out was the history of the area: the grain district, the history of trains, the whole idea of the hub," remarked Younts. "We looked at all the different industries that existed within Spartanburg and played off that."

The four main murals will display the history of trains and railroads in the area, the presence of diners in the food cuisine, the existence of the nickname "Sparkle City", and the return of minor league baseball with the Spartanburgers.

Designed by Ronnie Younts and painted by Jeremy Kemp, the Sparkle City mural on the third base concourse honors the history of Spartanburg; the Sparkletones were a popular band in the city during the 1950s.Ty Barrett

Younts has worked on legendary ballparks such as Fenway Park, Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field. In total, Younts' work can be seen at nearly 40 Major and Minor league facilities around the country.

"You want to create an environment that is inviting," Younts said about his design work at baseball parks specifically. And when it comes to the minor leagues, "you have the opportunity to have a lot of fun," he added.

Not only do the murals contribute to the fun that will be had at Fifth Third Park, but all of the signage in the ballpark is geared to fit the themes of the project that Younts envisioned. The signage pays homage to a railroad, with circular section markers, black and yellow text and sharp fonts that almost whisk a viewer away to a platform.

Jeremy Kemp has been turning Younts' visions and illustrations into reality over the last two months. He has been in the custom painting game in Spartanburg for about a quarter century and has been tasked with painting the main murals at Fifth Third Park.

Kemp grew up in Columbia, South Carolina but moved to Spartanburg during high school. His entry into the painting industry consisted of his art class sketchbook and the three years he spent hanging around a local airbrush t-shirt shop from age 17 to age 20.

After those three years, he got a job working at that same shop that lasted him almost 20 years before he started his own business. While this might be his first big project at a baseball field, Kemp's artwork can already be seen around town at restaurants such as Ike's Korner Grill and Willy Taco. As for what happened when his name was tossed into the hat as a possible artist for the stadium's murals?

"I might have overkilled it, but I think I sent them like 40 images [of my work]. I was so excited," said Kemp. "I feel lucky to keep getting called up to do work around town."

Kemp has been at the ballpark day and night, with some help from his college-aged son too. He projects the images onto the 30-by-20 feet walls with his Epson projector and goes to work. Right now, he has three murals done - one to go - and in a matter of weeks, his artwork will have an audience as the Spartanburgers open up their new home.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.