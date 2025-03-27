BlueClaws to Celebrate Jersey Shore Tourism Industry with Locals/Bennys Games

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Bennys are coming...to ShoreTown! As part of a one-of-a-kind promotion celebrating the tourism industry at the Jersey Shore, the BlueClaws will play three games as the Jersey Shore Locals against the Hudson Valley Renegades, who will play as The Bennys at ShoreTown Ballpark this summer.

"The tourism industry generates 10s of billions of dollars each year around the Jersey Shore and we're excited to celebrate that in this fun, unique way," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws General Manager. "Just as the Bennys come down the Shore each summer, so do the Renegades, and we're grateful for their support in putting on this promotion!"

The game dates are as follows: Friday, June 20th, Saturday, July 19th, and Thursday, August 21st. Fireworks will follow all three games.

The Jersey Shore Locals logo is a puffer fish on a paddle board, representing the tough, feisty, protective, fun-loving and beach-going nature of Jersey Shore Locals. The Bennys logo is a pigeon on his way to the beach with a large cooler, socks with sandals, a fanny pack, and a "JS" tourist-style t-shirt featuring a map of New Jersey.

The jerseys of both teams will be auctioned off around the final game of the series in August. Proceeds from the jersey auction featuring both sets of jerseys will be split between BlueClaws Charities, in support of Jersey Shore-based organizations through their grant program, and a charity selected by the Hudson Valley Renegades to support their local community.

Both jerseys were also unveiled at the event on Thursday. The Locals jersey is white and includes the wordmark, featuring the puffer fish and a paddle, on the front. The number on the back is yellow over the top of a paddleboard. The bottom part of the jersey is aqua in the style of water. The Bennys jersey is aqua with navy and purple pigeon feathers on the sleeves. The wordmark is displayed across the front and also includes the pigeon, wearing socks and sandals, pulling a cooler, and wearing an oversized fanny pack.

The term Benny has several suspected origins. One, of course, is that Benny stands for Bayonne, Elizabeth, Newark, New York, five places from which tourists ventured down the Shore, or stops along the train line to get here. Another theory comes from the $100 bills, featuring Ben Franklin, spent by the visitors on their Jersey Shore vacations. Still another theory references the "beneficial" visits to guests enjoying the relaxing, clean air on their stays.

"No matter the exact origin of the term, it is clear that tourism plays a large part in the identity of the Jersey Shore," said McLane. "From the beaches to the boardwalks to boating and fishing to the parks to the restaurants to the nightlife, and so much more, we are going to celebrate all of that at these three games in a fun way, fitting of Minor League Baseball!"

The program was unveiled on Thursday at ShoreTown Ballpark in front of members of the Monmouth-Ocean Development Council (MODC) Culture & Tourism Committee, who had their monthly meeting at the ballpark to coincide with the brand launch.

The launch video was narrated by Jersey Shore legend, Toms River South graduate, Rutgers and MLB star, and Little League World Series Champion, Todd Frazier.

*Locals & Bennys Merchandise

*The Claws Cove is filled with Locals & Bennys merchandise available to order. The collections include hats, t-shirts, tanktops, pullovers, hoodies, sweatshirts, headbands, magnets, bumper stickers, and much more!

Click here to shop the Locals collection and click here to shop the Bennys collection.

The Claws Cove will be open on March 27th, 28th, and 29th for fans to get an early start on shopping these amazing collections. The store at ShoreTown Ballpark will be open until 5 pm on March 27th, from 10 am until 5 pm on Friday, March 28th and from 9 am until 4 pm on Saturday, March 29th.

