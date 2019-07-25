Toledo Drops Game in Extras to Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Toledo Mud Hens could not hang on as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs claimed an extra inning 5-4 victory on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The Mud Hens (46-57) allowed the IronPigs (49-52) to tie the game in the ninth inning and Lehigh Valley took advantage in extras to take the game and the series.

RHP Eduardo Jimenez impressed, striking out four in two innings of work without allowing a hit.

Toledo found some offense in the third inning as it loaded the bases with one out. The runners were left stranded as Rogers lined out to third and Dawel Lugo hit into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

The Mud Hens found the score board in the fourth inning as Willi Castro ground out to plate Victor Reyes and move Ronny Rodriguez to third base for the first out of the inning and the first run of the game. Dustin Peterson then singled into shallow right field to plate Rodriguez. Jacob Robson reached on a fielder's choice before Pete Kozma and Daz Cameron earned consecutive walks to load the bases. Rogers doubled to plate two as Toledo took a 4-0 advantage into the bottom of the fourth inning.

Lehigh Valley got in on the action in the bottom of the fifth inning using a walk and two singles to score its first run of the game cutting the Hens lead to 4-1.

The IronPigs added another run in the bottom of the sixth as Shane Robinson brought in Jan Hernandez with a sacrifice fly.

RHP Beau Burrows handed the ball off to Jimenez after six innings of work. Burrows allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three.

Jimenez punched out four batters in two shutout innings of work as he saw six and sent six back to the dugout empty. RHP John Schreiber came on to close out the game.

Lehigh Valley loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and Ali Castillo won a nine pitch at bat to plate two and tie the game and force extra innings.

Reyes flew out to deep center and Lugo was thrown out attempting to advance from second as Toledo took two quick outs in the tenth. Rodriguez then struck out as LHP Daniel Stumpf came on in an attempt to stop the IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley moved the placed runner to third on a flyout by Deivy Grullon as Austin Listi took third. Rob Brantly was intentionally walked to set up a double play opportunity. Matt McBride singled to bring in Listi as the IronPigs took the game in extras.

What's Next:

Toledo moves on from Lehigh Valley after going 1-2 in the three-game series. The Mud Hens open a trio of games with the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 0 for 3, two walks

6. RHP Beau Burrows: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (93 Pitches, 60 Strikes)

7. IF Willi Castro: 0 for 4, RBI

12. C Jake Rogers : 1 for 4, double,2 RBI

16. OF Jacob Robson: 0 for 4, run scored

18. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP

19. OF Danny Woodrow: DNP

22. RHP John Schreiber : BS, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

27. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

28. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: 2 for 3, RBI, walk

Hens Notes:

- Danny Woodrow took the night off while riding a 12-game hit streak. Woodrow has gone 17 for 48 at the plate with three doubles and six RBI. He has also tallied four stolen bases in that stretch.

- Jacob Robson showcased his speed with a stolen base for his 21st on the season to lead the International League.

- Toledo is 1-2 against Syracuse and looks for a sweep to take the season series.

