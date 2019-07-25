RailRiders set franchise record for home runs in a season, sweep Clippers

July 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





COLUMBUS, OH - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders used three home runs to set a new season franchise record, and sweep the Columbus Clippers 10-6 Thursday afternoon before 10,100 fans at Huntington Park.

Mike Ford stepped to the plate in the top of the sixth inning with a runner aboard and the RailRiders already leading 7-0. He launched the first pitch he saw from Jon Edwards out of the ballpark in right field and trotted around the bases with his 21st homer of the season. The blast was the third of the game for the RailRiders (and 12th of the three-game series) to give them 165 home runs this year, eclipsing the previous record of 164 homers hit by the 1998 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons.

Ford's home run came on the heels of a Trey Amburgey homer which made it 2-0 SWB in the third inning, and a grand slam by Wendell Rijo - the decisive swing in the ballgame. The grand slam came after the RailRiders loaded the bases on three consecutive singles to begin the inning, seemingly setting the stage for a big frame. After the starter Aaron Civale was lifted in favor of Edwards, he struck out the first two batters he faced to turn from a bases loaded situation with no outs, to being one pitch away from escaping trouble with two down in the frame.

After issuing a four-pitch walk to Francisco Arcia, Rijo stepped to the plate and crushed his grand slam to left-centerfield and make it 7-0.

Starting pitcher Adonis Rosa got credit for the win for the RailRiders. Though needing 86 pitches to get through 5.0 innings, he didn't allow a run and allowed his offense to open up a lead on Civale and the Clippers. With the win, the RailRiders wrap up the season series with Columbus taking 6-of-7 from the IL West Division leaders.

The RailRiders pile on the bus following Thursday's victory and continue their road swing Friday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch Friday night in Louisville. The RailRiders begin their lone series of the season in Derby City Friday by sending RHP Deivi Garcia (1-0, 4.50) to the mound against RHP Keury Mella (6-10, 4.70) for the Bats. Pregame coverage with Adam Marco and Adam Giardino begins at 6:35 p.m. on the RailRiders Radio Network.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

60-43

