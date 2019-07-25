Game Notes: Gwinnett Stripers (60-42) at Louisville Bats (40-62)

July 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 103, Home 51

Gwinnett Stripers (60-42) at Louisville Bats (40-62)

RHP Tejay Antone (2-4, 5.52) vs. RHP Kyle Wright (7-4, 4.86)

7:00 PM | Thursday, July 25, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran& Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

SERIES ON THE LINE: The Bats will try to win back-to-back series for the second time this season, in their final game against Gwinnett and the IL South Division this season. The Bats have won each of their last 2 series finales at Pawtucket and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and will try to win their third straight against the Stripers. Right-hander Tejay Antone is set to make his second career start at Louisville Slugger Field.

AGAINST GWINNETT: Louisville and Gwinnett meet for the 10th and final time in 2019, with the Stripers owning a 5-4 record in the season series coming into play Thursday. Not only is the all-time matchup knotted at 43-43 since the clubs first met in 2009, but each team also holds an identical 24-19 record in their respective home ballparks.

BARNHART JOINS BATS: Catcher Tucker Barnhart joins Louisville on Major League rehab assignment, the sixth rehabber to join the Bats this season (IF Alex Blandino, IF Scooter Gennett, LHP Wandy Peralta, RHP Robert Stephenson, LHP Alex Wood).

- Barnhart last appeared in a minor league game when he made 5 apps for the Bats in 2015. In 83 career games with LOU between 2014-15, he batted .250 (68-for-272) with 18 runs, 12 doubles, 3 triples, one home run, 31 RBI and 29 walks.

500 RUNS: Coming into play Thursday, Louisville has 495 runs in 102 games this season, averaging about 4.85 runs/game. Last season, LOU did not score its 500th run of the season until August 18 at Charlotte in the team's 122nd game. Run #500 scored when Gabriel Guerrero crossed the plate on a Taylor Sparks RBI single in the eighth inning, as the Bats came down from 6-1 to tie it 6-6 in the ninth, ultimately losing 7-6 in 10 innings. LOU finished up the 2018 campaign with 576 runs in 137 games (4.20 runs/game).

SONG OF THE SOUTH: Louisville plays its final game of the season against IL South Division teams today. The Bats are 11-20 against the division this season, 6-9 at home and 5-11 on the road. It's the earliest that LOU has been done playing the South in a season since 2013, when they finished out the division on June 28 vs. Charlotte.

BACK-TO-BACK SERIES WINS: With a win today, the Bats would have back-to-back series victories after taking 2 of 3 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from July 19-21. It would be the second time in 2019 that LOU has rattled off consecutive series wins, last doing so from June 28-July 3 when they took 2 of 3 vs. Columbus and vs. Indianapolis.

THREE OR FEWER HITS: The Bats recorded just 3 hits in Wednesday's loss, the fifth time this season that LOU has recorded 3 or fewer hits in a game. They are 0-5 in such games, and 1-11 when recording 3 or fewer hits dating back to the beginning of the 2018 season. Their lone win in that scenario came on April 25 last season vs. Charlotte, winning 2-1 in 10 innings despite only 3 hits.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.