SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (59-43) @ COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (59-42)

RHP Adonis Rosa (2-0, 4.45) vs. RHP Aaron Civale (3-0, 1.44)

| Game No. 103 | Huntington Park | Columbus, OH | July 25, 2019 | First Pitch 12:05 p.m. |

COLUMBUS, OH -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders flexed their collective muscle in Tuesday's win over the Columbus Clippers- smashing six home runs- and they clubbed three more homers Wednesday night in an 8-2 victory at Huntington Park.

Before an announced crowd of 8,848 the RailRiders fell behind on a Ryan Flaherty two-run homer off Brody Koerner, but that would be the one blemish on the evening for the RailRiders starting pitcher. He marched through 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five batters. He passed the baton off to the bullpen who combined for 3.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts between Domingo Acevedo (1.0 IP) and J.P. Feyereisen (2.0 IP).

The offense was paced by a crescendoing chorus of home runs - each more impressive than the last. Ryan McBroom belted a McBoom™ in the third inning to get the RailRiders on the board, trailing 2-1. Zack Zehner powered some more offense with solo shots in the fifth and seventh innings, growing the RailRiders lead to 5-2. Following his 3-for-3 night with a pair of home runs, Zehner is 21-for-59 (.356 AVG) with 4 2B, 3B, 6 HR (.763 SLG) in his 15 games since returning to the RailRiders from Double-A Trenton.

RAILREHABBERS: It was announced entering Tuesday's series opener that OF Cameron Maybin would be rehabbing with the RailRiders and in the lineup on the road in Durham. In his first rehab game since going on the Injured List 6/23 (calf strain), the righty was 4-for-5 with a home run in his third at-bat and a single on the very first pitch of the night off RHP Michael Peoples. He followed that performance by going 0-for-2, BB, R Wednesday night. Maybin joins RHP Ben Heller, RHP Domingo German, OF Giancarlo Stanton, OF Aaron Judge, INF Didi Gregorius and OF Aaron Hicks on the list of Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season. A year ago, SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P).

A LONG-AWAITED SWEET 16 PARTY: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders finally got to celebrate setting a new high-water mark in 2019 by reaching 16 games above .500 with after winning the first two games of this week's series against the Columbus Clippers. After winning Tuesday' series opener against Columbus, they were at the high-water mark of 15 games above .500 for the eighth time this season, but had been 0-7 in their previous attempts to get to 16 games above .500. They first got to 15 games above .500 June 23 with a win over the Durham Bulls that made them 44-29, but have now gone just 15-14 in the 29 games since.

A QUICK PROJECTION: Wednesday featured a win by the RailRiders (59-43, .578) and one by the team closest to them in the IL North standings, the Buffalo Bisons (54-48, .529). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 38 games to go in the regular season and holds a 5.0-game lead on the Bisons for first place after hitting the All-Star break with a 5.5-game lead. That means if the RailRiders were to go 19-19 (.500) the rest of the way, the Bisons would need to go 24-14 (.632) to catch them in the division. These two teams play four games over four days at PNC Field to wrap-up the regular season leading into Labor Day.

RECORD WATCH: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have already well eclipsed their season home run total from a year ago and are now closing in on the franchise record with 162 HR in 102G (1.59 HR/G), which far exceeds the rate for the 132 HR they hit all of last season (0.96 HR/G). The franchise record of the 164 HR (1.15 HR/G) was set by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons in 1998 over a 142-game season. With the new baseball in Triple-A, a number of records will be under assault as the calendar turns to August, including Slugging Percentage which is at .496 entering Thursday, well ahead of the .449 mark put up in 1998 and .023 points ahead of the Gwinnett Stripers who are second in the league. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre franchise record for runs in a season is 746, set in 1998 (5.25 per game), and this season's team is currently 4th in the International League in runs with 564, but they are on pace to break the franchise record with 5.53 per game. They are currently at 392 extra-base hits, and are on-pace to break the mark of 488 set back in 1998 as well. An odd record the RailRiders seem to be on track to shatter is the fewest GIDP in a season. The record is 96 set by the inaugural team in 1989, and this year's team has grounded into just 57 so far through 102 games.

