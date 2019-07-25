Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (52-49) at Syracuse Mets (50-52)

The Indians look for their fifth straight win and a series sweep tonight against Syracuse.

LOCATION: NBT Bank Stadium

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 p.m. ET

GAME #102 / ROAD #51: Indianapolis Indians (52-49) at Syracuse Mets (50-52)

PROBABLES: LHP Sean Keselica (1-4, 3.43) vs. RHP Ervin Santana (1-1, 4.42)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

YESTERDAY: James Marvel continued his roll in Triple-A with six scoreless innings, and Ke'Bryan Hayes scored the game's only run on a balk in the seventh inning to lift Indy to a 1-0 victory over Syracuse on Wednesday. Hayes doubled off Ryan O'Rourke (L, 1-3) to open the seventh and stole third base shortly after. Will Craig struck out and Pablo Reyes popped out to shallow right to leave Hayes at third, but O'Rourke flinched on the mound to force Hayes home. Montana DuRapau (2.0ip, 0r, 0bb, 3k) and Dovdyas Neverauskas (1.0ip, 0r, 0bb, 1k) combined for three hitless frames down the stretch, the latter earning his seventh save. Marvel (W, 3-0) surrendered a one-out single to Ruben Tejada in the sixth but stranded two in scoring position to punctuate his second straight outing of six shutout vs. the Mets. Hunter Owen broke up Chris Mazza's perfect-game bid with a leadoff single in the sixth, as well.

BALK THIS WAY: O'Rourke's seventh-inning balk gifted the Tribe yesterday's lone run. It was the fourth balk committed by an opponent this year vs. Indy (also: Michael Peoples, April 7 at COL; Shao-Ching Chiang, 2 times, April 29 vs. COL). Hayes was the second Tribe player to score on a balk this year, joining Jake Elmore who scored on the first of two balks by Chiang. Indy pitchers have balked eight times this season.

FOUR STRAIGHT: The Indians enter tonight's game on a four-game win streak, their longest since a four-gamer from May 21-24. That four-game streak also marked the last time Indy won four consecutive road games, when they took three at Louisville and one at Columbus. The Indians haven't won five straight games since May 9-15 and they haven't won five straight road games since winning seven consecutive from May 9-24.

1-0: Last night marked Indy's fourth shutout of the season, ahead of only Lehigh Valley (3), Pawtucket (3) and Rochester (2). The shutout was the first 1-0 win for the Indians since Aug. 4, 2017 at Louisville.

A RARE FIND: Indy totaled just two hits yesterday, a leadoff single by Hunter Owen in the sixth and a leadoff double by Ke'Bryan Hayes in the seventh. The Tribe had lost 16 consecutive games when tallying three hits or less, with their last triumph being a 1-0 win on July 21, 2016 vs. Charlotte. Jose Osuna homered off Chris Volstad in the fifth inning of that win for Indy's only hit. Trevor Williams (8.0ip, 3h) and Kyle Lobstein (1.0ip, 0h) combined on a three-hit shutout.

ONE-HIT WONDERS: The Indians improved to 20-14 in one-run games with yesterday's win. Their 20 wins by one run are most in the IL, ahead of Charlotte and Buffalo who both have 19. The combined one-hitter by the Tribe was also their second of the season, the other coming on July 18 vs. Syracuse at Victory Field. James Marvel threw 6.0 one-hit frames in that game with one walk and nine punchouts before handing over to Keone Kela, Jake Brentz and Geoff Hartlieb for the final three innings. Since Victory Field opened in July 1996, there has only been one other season where the Tribe had two games allowing one hit or less. In 2012, the Tribe threw two no-hitters -- April 29 at DUR and Aug. 9 vs. CHA. Justin Wilson started both of those games.

NO HOMER, NO PROBLEM: The Indians won yesterday's contest despite going without a home run, improving the team to 14-23 in games where they do not homer. The Tribe began the season 2-4 in such games, then won 7 of 8 without a homer before enduring a 4-18 stretch.

BIG GAME JAMES: RHP James Marvel has thrown 12.0 consecutive scoreless innings -- both 6.0-inning performances vs. Syracuse -- to tie him with LHP Tyler Lyons for the longest scoreless streak by a Tribe pitcher this season. Marvel is 3-0 with a 1.90 ERA (5er/23.2ip) in four Triple-A outings and 8-0 with a 1.83 ERA (12er/59.0ip) and 0.88 WHIP in his last nine starts overall.

CAKE FOR JAKE: UTIL Jake Elmore is batting .361 (84-for-233) with four homers, 22 doubles and 23 RBI in 72 games for Indy. He hit .390 in April, .382 in May and .297 in June. This month, his average rests at .379 (22-for-58) through 19 games. Entering play today, Elmore is on an 11-game hitting streak going back to July 7, batting a robust .439 (18-for-41) with one homer, four doubles, one RBI, seven walks and nine runs scored.

MCRAE TO THE BIGS: RHP Alex McRae was originally slated to start today's series finale, but he was recalled by the Pirates this morning as the Buccos had to throw two position players, Jose Osuna and Jacob Stallings, in their 14-8 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday night. McRae is 0-2 with an 8.76 ERA (12/12.1ip) in four relief appearances this year for Pittsburgh.

RED-HOT HAYES: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes has hit safely in five straight, 10 of 11 games out of the All-Star break and 14 of his last 16 games overall, batting .313 (21-for-67) with three homers, four doubles, six RBI and 13 runs scored during the 16-game stretch. Over his last 11 contests dating back to July 11, the 22-year-old is hitting .320 (16-for-50).

