Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Ozzie Albies Bobblehead Giveaway, Agriculture Night with Fireworks

July 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for a seven-game homestand from July 29-August 4. The Stripers host the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) for two games from July 29-30, the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) for two games from July 31-August 1, and the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) for three games from August 2-4. The homestand includes Xolos de Gwinnett Night on August 1, Agriculture Night with Friday Fireworks on August 2, an Ozzie Albies Bobblehead Giveaway on August 3 (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling), and much more.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Monday, July 29 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Aaron's

Water Bottle Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a Stripers water bottle and an Aaron's koozie.

Tuesday, July 30 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Cooling

Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

Wednesday, July 31 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM

Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes one General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana).

Thursday, August 1 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Xolos de Gwinnett: As one of 72 teams participating in Minor League Baseball's "Cope de la Diversion" initiative, the Gwinnett Stripers will transform into the "Xolos de Gwinnett" as a celebration of the thriving Hispanic community in Gwinnett County.

Friday, August 2 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Agriculture Night: The Stripers celebrate local farmers, livestock ranchers, 4H, FFA, and more.

Petting Zoo: Join us for a petting zoo, live cow milking demonstration, and more.

Live Music: Ace Suggs will perform on the Plaza for 45 minutes prior to the game.

Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display!

Saturday, August 3 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Fox 5 Atlanta

Ozzie Albies Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans will receive a bobblehead of former Gwinnett infielder and current Atlanta Braves superstar Ozzie Albies. Presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Live Music: The Jesse Williams Band will perform on the Plaza for 45 minutes prior to the game.

Sunday, August 4 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Georgia United Credit Union

Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.