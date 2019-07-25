Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Charlotte (7:04 p.m.)

July 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





July 25, 2019 | 7:04 p.m. ET | BB&T Ballpark | Charlotte, NC | Game # 103| Away Game # 51

BUFFALO BISONS (54-48, 2nd, -5.0 North) at CHARLOTE KNIGHTS (53-49, 3rd, -7.0 South)

RHP Andrew Sopko (1-2, 6.61) vs. LHP Kyle Kubat (1-1, 6.14)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, Sportsnet 590 The FAN, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Charlotte Knights in the final game of a three-game set which will complete their season series. Next, the Herd will travel to Durham for a three-game series in their first meeting with the Bulls. Buffalo will return home on Monday for a quick two-game series against Rochester.

Yesterday's Game: BUF 8, CHA 4

The longball was what helped the Herd win on Tuesday, including and the biggest hit of the night for Buffalo. Patrick Kivlehan belted a three-run homer that gave the Bisons a 7-4 lead, allowing them to overcome a 4-0 deficit through the first five innings. Six Bisons batters had multi-hit performances including Jordan Patterson who was just a single away from the cycle.

Charlotte Knights (4-2)

Buffalo and Charlotte are meeting for the second time in 2019, the first time at BB&T Ballpark. The teams split their previous meeting, a four-game set in Buffalo, which means both teams have an open door to win this series and the season series at the same time.

Today's Starter

RHP Andrew Sopko makes his eighth start of the season and first since returning from the IL. Sopko made two starts with the GCL Blue Jays amassing a 2.57 ERA in 7.0 IP in his rehab. The righty's last start in a Bisons uniform came on 6/13 when he went 1.0 IP in Indianapolis.

Bisons Bats

A day after tying the Modern Era record for most home runs in a game, the Herd had a season-high nine extra base hits in Wednesday's win. Jordan Patterson had three of those including a game-tying solo home run in the eighth. Patterson, Jonathan Davis and Patrick Kivlehan combined for seven of the nine extra base knocks. Buffalo is now batting .275 in the month of July, tying them with the Mets for third in the IL.

Patrick Kivlehan

Although Patrick Kivlehan didn't play in the field on Wednesday, it didn't mean he wasn't going to make an impact. The slugging utility man did just that as he went deep for the 15th time in a Bisons uniform with the three-run blast to give the Herd the lead in the ninth. Despite just hitting .237 in July, Kivlehan has now gone deep six times and 13 total in his last 47 games between June and July.

Jason Adam

RHP Jason Adam has yielded just three base hits and two walks in six appearances since being activated off the IL. The righty has also thrown five scoreless appearances including two straight perfect outings.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (39-64) managed just one hit and one walk against RHP Shane Bieber in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to Cleveland. INF Eric Sogard had the lone knock while 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had the only free-pass. RHP Marcus Stroman tossed seven strong innings yielding just one run on five hits and a walk. The Blue Jays will enjoy an off-day before playing host to the Tampa Bay Rays for three games beginning Friday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.