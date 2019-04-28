Today's Doubleheader Postponed

April 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





Today's doubleheader has been postponed to a date to be announced.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.